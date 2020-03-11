the-return-of-meghan-markle,-the-latest-real-looks

The glow of Meghan Markle is a certainty to never be wrong. Since her arrival in London for the latest official engagements as a member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has chosen marked, radiant beauty looks, with American glam rather than from the typically British low profile rigor.

Also on this occasion, the signature of his make up is Daniel Martin , trusted make-up artist, creator of the signature glow, made even bolder to make Meghan's farewell memorable, a taste of how the new beauty rules will smell of freedom.

The confirmation that he had thought of the make-up of his client and friend was a story posted by the luxury hotel Coworth Park, not far from Frogmore Cottege, the residence of Harry and Meghan, a hotel that also dukes attend massages and beauty treatments as reported in the Daily Mail .

LIPSTICK

Brilliant, raspberry-colored, in contrast with the blue dress and frame to his sincere and extra-white smile symbol of a new Meghan, serene, apparently in love and at peace with her Harry. The choice to wear a colored and clearly visible lipstick was the first beauty revenge that Meghan took on the occasion of the Endeavor Fund Awards , which were held at the Mansion House. All emphasized by a darker than usual blush and iridescent bronzer, and an eye makeup in shades of rust and burgundy.

THE MONOCHROME MAKE-UP

The red acted as a common thread also for the second look that Meghan showed off for a visit to the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall. Red dressed in perfect match with her husband Harry, she has chosen a warm shade tending to coral, which looks good on amber skin like hers. A nuance that took shape on his face thanks to glowy and fresh terracotta tones with contrasting eyes with the black pencil, to the lips with a sheer texture.

HAIR

Bright, glossy, effect keratin . Meghan must have gone back to doing her favorite treatment, which has the power to remove frizz and give the hair a healthy, full-bodied, extremely shiny appearance. A texture that can be seen both in the extra smooth crease and in the low chignon that showed off on March 9th for Commonwealth Day. For this latest issue, the more rigorous one, Meghan chose green for her look, which also showed off on the eyes thanks to a very iridescent green eyeshadow, thus remaining faithful to the monochromatic fil rouge.

THE NAILS

With the manicure, Meghan broke the rules but not too much. On her fingertips she wore a milky white enamel, clear but more opaque than the pink ballerina approved at the Court. The shape of the nail? Squared, for a small note of rebellion with respect to the more natural and classic rounded shape.

