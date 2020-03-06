the-return-of-meghan-markle,-the-true-triumph-of-megxit

In the last few months, nothing has been done but to talk (and write) about her, Meghan Markle, the Duchess rebel of Sussex responsible, according to most, for the removal of Harry by his brother and the royal family, until he pushed him to give up his title, the first time for a member of the Windsor house since the time of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

Here she is, Meghan, back in London, smiling at the side of her husband who returns to shake her hand in public as if nothing had happened in the turbulent days of Megxit, with him face to face with the grandmother, father Charles and brother William, and she safe, in Canada, far from “enemies” or presumed such, and her son Archie.

After the first sightings in the afternoon, for a private lunch at The Goring Hotel, the same five-star hotel where Kate Middleton stayed with the family before the royal wedding with William, the rentrée is in great style, on the occasion of the Endeavor Fund Awards at the Mansion House, residence of the Mayor of London, an event in which the Dukes of Sussex had also participated in the 2019 and which is dedicated to all those who managed to regain their lives after suffering accidents. F axed in a short-sleeved turquoise sheath dress, combined with a bright pink lipstick and long tail, Meghan more radiant than ever has challenged the proverbial London rain alongside husband, between (many) understanding looks and the usual complicity.

Has the look of victory painted on the face , Meghan, Harry does not leave her for a moment and finally he seems to be happy too, after the long faces of his solitary return to the United Kingdom. The appointment is important, the Awards are supported by The Royal Foundation, founded by Harry and his older brother, and this could be the last time that the second son of Charles and Diana attends the evening, since he officially left the Foundation, now firmly in the hands of the Dukes of Cambridge.

A choice well thought out by the Sussex, who will soon have their own charity. The attentions, for the moment, are all about the next few hours. Meghan, according to the latest rumors, should not stay long in London, but only until March 9, which is also why he left his son in Canada . Some obligation to be postponed and then it will leave the scene (at least as real).

