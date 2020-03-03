the-return-of-pink-hair,-lady-gaga's-favorite-color

It is the most accessible color for all generations. But above all it is that nuance that most of all is capable of emphasizing the personality of the wearer. Maybe that's why Lady Gaga chose to return to her beloved pink for the launch of the new single «Stupid Love». In the video, released last 28 February, the pop star showed herself with a very long manga-style tail tinged with pastel pink. A color crazy yes, but for the first time without those shades so appreciated by Miss Germanotta in the past.

A change of the latter which, according to the color experts, speaks volumes about the future of pink: «The Bubble gum variant in Gaga still represents a strong pink, but undoubtedly softer than the past. There will also be an important return of the Strawberry Blonde , the strawberry blonde , suitable for light golden blondes. But the real trend is the Dusty Blonde , perfect especially on those with very light skin. It is a satin and dusty pink that is very inspired by earthly colors “, he explains Daniel Maltoni owner and creative director Blow Hair Salon Milan and Rome, registered on the Uala beauty portal.

HOW DO YOU MIX WITH BLONDE?

«With the blond one prefers the” hidden color “or that pink color that is visible in the reflections. Wide sections are taken, as the blond itself is a multifaceted color and the pink is applied on all lengths, leaving a natural detachment on the roots. What will we not see anymore? Certainly pink shades are no longer trendy only on the tips “.

AND THE CHESTNUT?

«With the chestnut, thinner sections are taken. The pink is also applied here on all lengths: the attachment to the roots will tend to a more golden pink, while the lengths will be slightly lighter “.

THE FERRAGNEZ TECHNIQUE

“The most loved now is pastel pink to be applied for example with colored conditioners, which allow that color” butterfly “(so called because in a short time it fades) that in a few washes it goes away. Chiara Ferragni and her sister Valentina were pioneers of this trend “.

THE #MUTING TECHNIQUE, FOR A «WHISPERED» ROSE

«For the spring-summer color collection 2020 Schwarzkopf Professional c we are inspired by shades of sand in all its facets by coloring the hair and at the same time correcting the unwanted orange reflections with a pinkish hue. The #muting technique is a return to craftsmanship in the world of hairstyling where multiple shades are positioned close to each other to obtain a luxurious and iridescent effect . Technically, strands of hair are isolated which, as in the texture of an embroidery, are colored with similar reflections but with different tone heights to create the illusion of depth and areas of light for a tailored result “, explains Joel Tagliaferri (@joel_beachlover) Italian ambassador Essential Looks of Schwarzkopf Professional color specialist in the Encadrer salon in Milan.

