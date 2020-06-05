the-return-of-the-“old-meghan-markle”

«Watching that video was like listening to old Meghan . It seemed to me that she was less set and more herself, more like the memory I have of her. I met her well before she became part of the British royal family “.

To speak, in the days following the video recorded by Meghan Markle , is a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, certain that his few words about George Floyd , addressed to his former high school of his native Los Angeles, brought the “old Meghan” to the surface.

A combative and determined girl, ready to make her voice heard.

In her acting years, Meghan was not only known for her (and supposed) whims. She was said to be an extremely politicized woman, attentive to issues such as gender identity, social equity and integration. Before becoming Prince Harry's wife, she used to use her own channels to comment on the hottest political facts, Brexit and Donald Trump, defined as “misogynist and divisive”.

When, however, she left for England, the 38 year old to her conscience politics had to give up. And, in the words found to denounce the death of George Floyd and remember how much the life of African Americans, how much each life matters, seems to have reunited with its past. In the promise, or at least in the hope, of a new future, which perhaps resembles the old.

