the-rights-of-nature,-a-new-way-of-thinking-about-the-world

The only infinite thing we have available is the present moment . Life is a set of present moments that never end. Just look at the natural processes, of which we are a part. But we are also the only creatures who have conceptualized ideas such as past and future, often abdicating to live in the present. Often paying little attention to what we do in the present.

Concerned about something that we cannot foresee, but only prepare, to we have forgotten to think like a mountain, to swing and take root like trees, to flow like rivers, to observe like the wolf, to plow the water like dolphins . This is how the nature we are part of works. And then came Covid – 19 to keep us nailed to a continuous present, to force us into a “during” in which we felt prisoners: in this very serious and tragic emergency, however, we also had the opportunity to perceive ourselves better, take back the present individual space and evaluate ourselves in the context of a community from which we were forced to detach ourselves.

A rather significant cartoon circulates in which the virus turns to Mother Earth, polished thanks to the reduction of air pollution; Covid's question – 19 to the Planet is simple: “Do you think they understand?” . We don't know the answer. But many fear it. Because many have written, spoken, sent messages, listened to reflections on ecology and serious problems that have not been postponed for decades. Yet the creative and even productive beauty of the Earth, in recent months, in the midst of the tragedy, has been embraced by the joy with which we have observed images of dolphins returning to the clean waters of the Venice lagoon, bears busy taking a walk in the villages, deer and many other inhabitants of the Animal Nation visiting spaces that we humans had taken away from him for centuries.

It was not enough: a few weeks and many members of the Earth Community had noticed that humans had got out of the way. Yet, nature is also us. For those who write and live observing our life from the point of view of the Earth, the habit is to see it as our body . The most ancient philosophies taught us, from the Tao to the Greek ones, they made us understand the indigenous cultures, from the Arctic to the Amazon. Great poets, writers, scientists, artists taught us and we wrote it, especially in the last decades, over and over again. But everything seemed abstract, too intellectualized. A brutal practice of human reality seemed to be viralized to the point of having to retire to the house.

Yet the history of the sapiens species is the history of practices and thoughts that recognized implicit rights to nature – to Mother Earth, because in doing so, respecting it and attributing to it the divine role it plays for us, they also recognized them to themselves. These are the rights that did not provide for the intensive exploitation of all resources, because by living and practicing the territory with the body, there was a strong perception of the importance of regeneration, recycling, the continuous flow between death and life. Perception – the sixth sense that includes all the others, processing their messages – was not only more developed, but held in high regard. And so was the animal instinct, intuition, the ability to read one's geography. To get on the road, it was not believed to have the territory under control because they have apps on the smartphone. We explored and learned to perceive reality. A true spiritual and bodily operating system, active thinking caused by movement and observation, characteristics largely absent in our society.

Precisely what politics does not deal with because the majority does not ask her to do it. Talking about civil rights in this era, however, means talking about the rights of nature , without which it is difficult to hope to express a society that asks the question of what it wants to do with itself, if it really intends to start a harmonious life, choosing its priorities with care and culture. Irreplaceable, patent-free medicine is one and global, it includes us in itself and is called nature. We have the creativity to make the best use of it. This is why we must guarantee their rights: to also protect ourselves from the recklessness that has also led to a series of increasingly serious epidemics. Until Covid – 19 .

In 2002 the South African lawyer Cormac Cullinan published a book Out of the box, a passionate and punctual text, capable of warming the heart and turning on the mind. Cullinan, rather than Mari Margil and Thomas Linzey in the USA, have been working for decades imagining a new paradigm, now known as Wild Law (original title of Cullinan's book), wild jurisprudence, with clear reference to the importance of going towards laws that for years have been known as the legislative paradigm of “Rights of Nature”.

Current jurisprudence has few weapons against the brazen assault on Earth. The financial economy far exceeds the real economy . Organized crime, the largest multinational corporation in existence, has contributed enormously to the destruction of many ecosystems, has infected political and social ones in many areas of the world and even in democratic states. In globalized societies, laws are often oriented in favor of those with more power to influence the legislator through the action of the political representatives closest to the liberal ideas of capitalism: the glaring examples are in the agri-food sector, where a cheese produced in Wisconsin can be called Parmesan (Parmesan), in spite of the unique organoleptic characteristics of each soil . Orienting the legislative paradigm so as to defuse at the origin the imbalance of power between us citizens and those who exercise it or have it exercised is increasingly urgent, but we must become aware of it and the work we have done in recent years has been poorly understood even by who should and could understand it, the environmental world.

If a human being is a “natural person” but also a corporation, this equalization, in a glaring way, reveals the knot to be untied: to all the components of the Earth Community (trees, rivers , animals, rocks, seas, mountains, etc.) the status of «property objects» and that of «person» must be removed. While the corporation must absolutely take away this privilege, subordinating it to the interests of the Community of the Earth, not allowing it to dominate it. In 2008, following a popular referendum, Ecuador introduced the rights of Mother Earth into its new constitution which, in 2010, in Bolivia, with the coordination of Cullinan led to the Universal Declaration of the Rights of Mother Earth , included in the Italian edition of The Rights of nature. Wild Law (Plan B Editions, 2012) and which thus opens:

« For many people, the idea of ​​aiming to live according to the” rules “of the community or the Earth system in which we came into the world, still appears a radical thing rather than an obvious and spontaneous fact. I believe that the only true and realistic perspective to ensure that kind of future to which almost everyone aspires is the one capable of making fundamental changes to the way our societies are regulated, inspired by a perspective that places the focus on the project. Land. Climate change and other environmental crises are the direct consequence of having failed to align the administration systems with the fundamental rules of the Earth system, of which we are part. Human beings will continue to violate the limits and upset the fundamental ecological balances if we do not introduce systems for regulating human conduct that ensure that we comply with the fundamental rules of the Earth Community “.

There have been examples of adopting the rights of nature. The city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2010, the Vilcabamba River in Ecuador in 2011, two of various examples that we find in the timeline of the reference site Rights of Nature . To understand what difference it would make to adopt the rights of nature as a legislative paradigm, just remember the disaster of the Deepwater Horizon offshore oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, with the monstrous oil spill that lasted since 20 April to 10 August 2010. BP, a British corporation, reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice for a $ 4.5 billion penalty and later the American states affected by the disaster and the federal government reached a claim for compensation for environmental damage from 18, 7 billion dollars. But how is the ecosystem restored? In the documentary La Bugia Verde by Werner Boothe we understand how this culpable disaster also reveals the limits of compensation for damages so architecturally designed. Those who cause them manage the “restoration”, often of coverage and almost never aimed at the root of the problem. In addition to not being able to restore the life of the eleven dead technicians, the trauma, the diseases and the permanent damage caused to human beings, marine and terrestrial fauna, become “side effects”. With the legislative principles of the rights of nature the sea, as a “legal person” could have sued BP as a living ecosystem , in which different species thrive – humans, animals, plants – rejecting the method of «cleaning» of the waters that destroyed it.

I Rights of Nature require different answers and different treatments from us human beings: more culture, more relationship with our body as a vector of perception of the world, more ecology of the mind and of the spirit, because ecology is education to perception . A long and profound work, which must not however be based on the do ut des of the current legal forms: I make a law on the environment, but in return I still grant certain practices (such as the unacceptable “Minimum Life Run-off” of rivers in Italy, which has regulated the artificial coma of Life, since we are talking about water). This is a real disease: it is called anthropocentrism and it is a word that we have heard turning more and more from some years to today . A vision of life that we struggle to abandon: but there is no other way .

The Community of the Earth knows that we are the sick . The real work of the continuous present – the real smart working that everyone can do, feeling terminal of change and to get to the new paradigm – is to become equal protagonists in a civilization founded on global nature rights , able to create regulatory automatisms that stop in the bud no longer acceptable practices (oversized mass tourism that needs to be quoted, assault on seas and mountains – as for most of the works that you want to create for the MilanoCortina winter Olympic games 2026 – land use, intensive agriculture, agri-food practices in a life system based on the intensive exploitation of the person and short-term short-sighted practices).

The Earth made us understand that we have not understood . It was seen in a few days of reopening: spills in rivers, more polluted sky, no program of any kind on the reduction of pollution , despite studies on the possible correlations with the transmission of the virus which struck disastrously in one of the most polluted regions of Europe, Lombardy. Yet millions of people around the world have been associating and forming movements for years, demanding this paradigm shift.

To quote Cullinan again « In legal terms, animals, plants and almost all other expressions of the planet are objects owned by a human being or a” legal person ” artificial like a company and at any time they could get hold of someone, for example through capture or killing. As long as the law considers living creatures “things” and not “living beings”, it will be blind to the possibility that these may become subjects (ie holders) of rights. Legally, it is absolutely inconceivable to think that an object holds rights. In other words, in almost all the world the philosophy of law does not recognize, as Thomas Berry says, that “the universe is a communion of subjects, not a collection of objects “.

From direct experience, I have found that the phrase “Rights of Nature” triggers a defensive attitude. This is because a basic, elementary as well as indispensable principle is ignored: the rights of nature also include us. To guarantee the rights of a child, it is necessary to first guarantee the rights of his mother, it is so hard to understand? Our creativity would certainly have the ability to retrace the destructive processes practiced in the last three centuries and to convert them into virtuous and less impactful processes: but to stem and reverse pollution and contamination of the biosphere, the loss of fertile land, desertification, the depletion of drinking water and fish reserves, the destruction of forests and habitats of wild species and the surge in consumption levels combined with population growth, as Cullinan writes, we must also recognize all these components of the Earth Community the same rights that we have.

We have to make a reason for it: we are not at the center of the universe . We are no longer even at the center of our lives, at the mercy of pandemics, lockdowns, limitations on our freedom of movement, criminal financial crises such as that of 2008 (just look at the film The Big Short , to understand why). The time has come. Wild jurisprudence – the natural law written in our DNA as in that of a tree, a butterfly, a river – is explaining to us what it really means to be a Community. It would be the smartest thing of the century.