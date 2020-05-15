the-rules-for-going-to-the-hairdresser-and-beautician

Finally for those who have never activated the video camera in the calls on Zoom, to hide hair with regrowth or of unmanageable length, and for those who have done it alone in this period, to maintain the basic routine ( or depilation, manicure & Co), the time has come to abandon yourself to the expert hands of hairdressers, barbers and beauticians. The reopenings are close and will slowly start again from 18 May onwards.

Inail-Iss have just made known the recommendations that must be adopted on the premises.

The document, as explained on the website of the Ministry of Health , it is divided into two parts. The first is dedicated to a context analysis of the hairdressing services sector and other aesthetic treatments, while the second contains the hypotheses of system, organizational, prevention and protection measures as well as simple rules for the containment of contagion.

Here they are summarized:

-Aesthetic treatments can be carried out in c closed abine . Prohibited sauna, turkish bath and whirlpool tub . The rooms must be sanitized every day.

– The activities must take place exclusively on reservation during which the type of treatment required in order to optimize waiting times.

– Areas for the technical waiting phases must be provided , such as laying of color and separation barriers in particular for washing areas.

– It is also necessary to provide a minimum distance of at least 2 meters using alternate workstations and sanitize the rooms every day.

– The use of masks is mandatory both by the staff and by the customer starting from entering the room.

– During the beauty treatments the cabin panels must be closed .

– All equipment must be disinfected with hydroalcoholic or chlorine-based detergents.

– It is essential to ensure the shift between workers and their training on the use of Personal Protective Equipment.

– For the care of the beard and face are recommended surgical masks also visors or face shields.

– As regards the premises, it is recommended to keep the doors open and eliminate the heating and cooling recirculation systems.

These, therefore, are the first indications to be followed in view of the reopening of the personal care services which are reported in greater detail in the document «Hypothesis of remodeling of the measures containing the contagion from SARS -CoV-2 in the personal care sector: hairdressing and other beauty treatments »approved on 12 May 2020 by the Technical Scientific Committee, established at the Civil Protection and published on the website of the Ministry of Health .

