the-saddest-moment-for-prince-harry,-to-say-goodbye-to-the-uniform

Not the return to London and the confrontation with the queen Elizabeth, nor the expected public reunion with brother William and sister-in-law Kate on the occasion of Commonwealth Day: the hardest day of the farewell to the royal family, for Harry of England, would have been on March 7, at the Royal Albert Hall, on the occasion of the Mountbatten Festival of Music, when wore for the last time the uniform of Captain General of the Royal Marines. «It was very exciting for him», an insider told the magazine People , and it could not be otherwise, considering that Harry has long served his country.

The prince's military career began in 2005, as a simple cadet, it is state in Iran and Afghanistan, although he was later recalled for security reasons, given that news of his active participation in a series of military operations had spread, in 2008. The role of Captain General had come in 2017, when he had collected the baton from his grandfather Philip of Edinburgh, who had left the assignment after 64 years.

A role that will now remain suspended for a trial period of 12 months, hoping for a step back from the prince, and then, if the Sussex's decision should be confirmed, it will pass to Princess Anna, the younger sister of her father Carlo: an event not only familiar, but also historical, because it would be the first time for a woman.

“He has given ten years of his life to serve his country, and in practice now he has to give everything away to protect his family,” added the insider. In short, a difficult step, the consequence of a conscious and strongly desired choice, not imposed by others. For Harry and Meghan, there was a standing ovation and a lot of emotion at Royal Alber Hall, especially when the prince, during his brief speech, said that the soldiers had their shoulders covered.

To look at those of the prince (and vice versa) today there is also his wife, with whom he seems to form a close-knit and determined couple in pursuing a different and freer lifestyle choice, although not shared by all. “They really are in love with each other, what you see is what they are,” the source continued to People, pointing out how Meghan held her husband's arm all evening at the Mountbatten Festival.

It is not known exactly which direction the Sussex will take, despite the repeated desire to continue to serve the queen and always do part of the family. Meghan, meanwhile, after the last royal obligations, has already returned to Canada from her son Archie, while Harry will still stay in London for some day. They won't see each other for a long time. At least it should be on paper.

