the-science-that-is-missing-in-phase-2-of-the-government-against-coronavirus

Just like in “phase one”, even in what awaits us the only strategies to contain the coronavirus seem to be physical spacing and a more or less rigid quarantine in the houses. Contact tracing, tests, apps and territorial medicine are simply not received

Let's forget the phase two as they always had it promise. Or, at least, let's admit that what will start from May 4 would rather deserve the nickname of phase 1.0.1 . The mantra that everyone had been repeating for weeks – namely that the next phase of coexistence with the virus would have been characterized by tracing , clinical tests and local medicine to the nth degree – was completely disavowed on Sunday evening by the premier Giuseppe Conte , who did not even mention what they had told us would have been the pillars of the restart . And it's not just a matter of lack of communication: the technical-scientific part of management of the epidemic seems to be abandoned in a corner.

Of course, the scientists themselves repeat that the main measures to contain the spread of the infection are the physical distancing and the hygiene practices , and in this sense the innovations that will come into force shortly cannot be defined as anti-scientific. At the same time, however, the control of the epidemic does not seem to be much more advanced than it could have been done centuries ago ( “stay away from each other” ), and above all it is not at all more advanced compared to what has been adopted since the beginning of the health emergency.

The fact is that in the 40 ina of minutes of the press conference that announced the news of May to the country the word science was basically removed from the vocabulary, as well as all its possible application variations. Just as the health of children and disability , there was no mention of strategies for hospitals and Rsa (where an abundant half of the cases of infection occurred), and less than organizational tools to approach the affaire of differently) containment .

Delays, quisquiglie and height of the curve

There are many ways in which to attempt to explain the absence of science in Conte's speech. The first, perhaps the most banal of all, is that the epidemic is not yet ready to enter the second phase. Contact tracking, testing and targeted isolation are useful strategies to stem small outbreaks and sporadic cases , within a general context of low virus circulation. And the numbers of the week that we left behind (about 18 thousand new positive cases and slightly less than 3 thousand deaths ) are not exactly those of an epidemic completely under control. In this sense it would be sufficient to admit that the time has not come to enter the new phase, and that the already scheduled progressive restarts are only a response to the understandable pressures of the business world, labeled like phase two more to keep the newspapers and politics happy than to stick to a Multi-phase strategic plan .

The second, more severe interpretation towards the Government, is that we are in terrible delay on the organizational side. In short, we are not ready . The much talked about Immuni app for the contact tracing is still in an embryonic phase of development and will not arrive before many weeks (always assuming the square on the operating details is found). I serological tests to perform a statistical sampling in search of immunoglobulins against Sars-Cov-2 will only begin on May 4, far from being an applicable tool with a carpet on the whole population or able to confer phantoms immunity licenses . The famous tampons are still a bottleneck in the containment chain because, despite the progressive advances in numerical level, remain a small fraction of what would be useful to do. And the acclaimed enhancement of territorial health so far has remained more at the theoretical guideline level than of substantial reality. Faced with this situation, where the conditions for starting the real phase two are barely seen with binoculars , perhaps glissare in full on science was the only real strategic choice put in place.

A third way of interpretation is instead even more dramatically raw. It could be that the technical-scientific committee (which something must have given birth, even if they are all men) realized that the promises made for phase two are not just a little late compared to the roadmap, but can never be maintained . If the application Immune will not have good technical characteristics, or will not be adopted by a sufficient fraction of the population, the contact tracing 2.0 will not be there, and we will also remain for the future linked to the interviews with the positives to try to frame the close contacts . If there is not a change of pace in the execution of the pads (i.e. a multiplication of their number , rather than the increase of a few percent), the test-isolate-trace strategy will stop before even having completed the number one point of the supply chain. And if there will not be a radical reorganization of the sanitary and para-sanitary structures quickly, it is useless talk about strengthening local medicine. If everything should be limited to the identification of some Covid hospital – 19 permanent and to the putting under investigation some executive of the RSA, the announcements with great pomp could have been spared.

Whichever of the three scenarios is the one closest to reality – but others can be imagined, or mixes – Conte's communicative choice was that of focus on quisquiglie . We can celebrate funerals, but not with more than 15 people. We can walk in the parks at a safe distance of one meter, but if our fast pace turns into a subspecies of corset (transforming the “motor activity” into a “sporting activity” ) then the safety distance becomes two meters. The grandson can self-certify that he is going to find his grandparents (and it was not the thing to avoid?), But once invaded their domestic space he must keep the mask on and maintain the physical distancing on the sofa at home. We can go to the restaurant to take takeaway food , but once you grab the dish we have to leave without hesitate to our home. This does not mean that these are wrong or useless rules, but apparently they seem contentini and detailed choices not framed in an overall strategic plan based on scientific findings.

Implied science

Even if the journalists who spoke at the end of the press conference preferred to ask questions about the Serie A football and on phase three while not talking about science , to find something scientific in the discourse to the nation we can only try to read between the lines. And to imagine, making our way in the imagination, that the institutions have suggested us to trace the ratio behind the political choices.

For example, it is striking that the various announced or announced restarts are organized in brackets exactly two weeks apart from each other. This graduality could be due to the desire to verify how much each step of the reopening affects the epidemic curve, letting act for a time equivalent to twice the average time of incubation of the disease. This is only a blind hypothesis, of course, but at least in this way the dates would take on a greater meaning and would not seem to be free numbers.

The parks open to limited numbers, the funeral and the visits to close relatives (with all the if and but of the case) could instead be explained with a single indication general: in the current state of things it is necessary to remain in substantial isolation (and this is what science could say), but given that the collective house arrest could not be extended indefinitely allow something more . Hoping that these concessions are small enough to do little damage in epidemiological terms.

Finally, and here the executive has nothing to do with it, vaccines and therapies of proven efficacy are not yet available, nor are they he thinks that a pharmacological product saves everyone may arrive shortly. Under these conditions, science tells us that either tactics are put into practice test-isolate-trace with absolute precision , or the only really effective way to keep the curve flat is to prolong physical distancing . Maybe by optimizing the fine details a little, allowing a partial reactivation of the production chains and by granting some glimmer of individual freedom in addition, but still respecting a substantial stay home . And then it opens up the possibility of reversing the starting thesis: it is not that science is absent from phase two , is that science still remains that of phase one , although almost nobody has the courage to admit it.