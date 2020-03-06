the-secret-of-kate-middleton's-radiant-skin?-his-diet

In addition to the hair always in order and with a perfect fold, thanks to the hair stylists who are part of the royal staff, the most watched duchesses, from Kate Middleton, to Sophie of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edwards , the lastborn of Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan Markle, are also envied for their always bright skin. That is not thanks to photographic filters.

According to when Sophie Medlin, dietician and founder of the London center City Dieticiana Hello Magazine would reveal «the royals have better quality skin because they have chefs and dieticians who take care of their diet and enjoy the privilege the best health care and the best beauty treatments “.

In addition to eating healthy, the expert also lists other choices that help the skin have that real glow. “Probably the women of the royal family will not drink a lot of alcohol, nor will they smoke and will not go to bed too late, a guarantee for healthy skin”. Will it be appropriate to say goodbye to that evening glass or the occasional junk food?

For those who do not have the same privileges as royalty, Sophie Medlin recommends some foods that are good for the cure: «The Mediterranean diet always wins over all the others», therefore fruit, vegetables, whole grains and fish. “Polyunsaturated fatty acids such as Omega 3 or monounsaturated found in avocado and olive oil are the best for healthy and radiant skin”.

The expert also adds that to aspire to real skin, sometimes eliminating certain foods for long periods could have the opposite effect, better therefore, in her opinion, always rely on common sense and focus on variety and moderate alcohol intake.