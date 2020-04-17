the-secrets-of-kate-middleton's-turn-in-quarantine

We would have expected to see her with a messy hair, perhaps gathered in a low bun (as her sister-in-law Meghan likes to do) or, even, in a simple queue. But no. Kate Middleton , in isolation like all of us, without her team of hairstylists and beauty expert glam in tow, shows that she knows how to style her hair flawlessly by herself.

Making an appearance on Zoom, Thursday 16 April, for the BBC Breakfast, the Duchess presented herself in front of the camera with shiny, bouncing and voluminous waves.

All signs that suggest only one thing: Kate is a good DIY hairdresser. Of course, it is true, her clavicut , the cut to the clavicles, allows her to obtain softer and softer waves with less difficulty. All the rest, however, we must say, is flour from his sack.

But how does the Duchess of Cambridge have such bright and perfect “pandemic” waves? Most likely, she has a homemade hair routine tailored to her full-bodied hair, where there will be no lack of brilliant treatments and easy-to-use styling tools. Starting, for example, from cleansing, the duchess could use a line of shampoo and serum for sensitive skin , with delicate and scalp-friendly surfactants such as those proposed by the Astera Sensitive range of Laboratoires René Furterer. For a soft volume, a “smart” pre-styling product is enough to distribute from the roots to the ends of damp hair. Very popular with celeb hairstylists is the volumizing mousse of Virtue with alpha keratin 60 ku, a protein identical to that of our hair, which naturally adds body and thickness to the hair.

The wavy royal can be obtained with the help of an innovative straightener such as the Dyson Corrale that curls the hair using less heat than what we are used to. And precisely because it acts in compliance with the hair fiber, it also leaves soft and long-lasting waves. Final touch a polishing lacquer. Among the novelties is Jean Louis David's Go Style FiX Spray which guarantees a strong hold without creating that unsightly “cardboard effect” that you would immediately notice in a video call.

