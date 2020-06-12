the-secrets-of-the-vip-houses-(all-to-be-copied)

Complements, trendy colors, vintage or hypercontemporary furniture, creative touches: from the VIP houses you can copy (with little) many ideas to renovate your home. In the gallery above we have included ten of the most particular, by selecting them from their posts on Instagram.

Like the highlighted story dedicated to the house of Filippa Lagerback : true passionate (also very experienced) of design, she personally furnished the apartment in Varese where she lives with her husband Daniele Bossari with a perfect mix of pieces found among specialized shops, sites and markets, which he then had customized.

On Instagram it shows the result, and also gives many useful tips to take advantage of real deals at great prices.

Fedez , however, is a fan of games, and the library where he keeps reproductions of cartoons and superheroes can be an inspiration to create a corner that brings joy. As well as the tropical wall of Jovanotti , or many other details that actors, singers, showbiz protagonists showed especially during the quarantine, forced like everyone to stay at home: from the supercomfort garden furniture by Reese Witherspoon to the family picnic mats Ronaldo . To discover them, browse the gallery above

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the VIP houses in quarantine times

READ ALSO

Kylie Jenner bought Miley Cyrus' property