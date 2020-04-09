the-serial-accumulator,-the-king-of-quarantine

Other than D-mail and Amazon. The secret to better living the quarantine is to be a serial accumulator .

Wondering on a boring morning, in which you think about doing all those chores that you never find time to do at home: it would take me … Or, after yet another change in the arrangement of the furniture and above all the furnishings , ask yourself: who knows where I could find … And find out I have everything.

The basic requirements are a cellar, a garage, an attic where to cram the seemingly useless paradigm.

The serial accumulator is the one that never throws anything away. Because maybe one day it might come in handy. Indeed.

In times of coronavirus here life gives him reason . Because when you need, to say, a tubular plexiglass container to transfer mantises (yes, because your child breeds mantises, but at least he does not take drugs, come on); a greeting card to make a gift and / or the present itself for a birthday that happens in the family in these days of imprisonment; of a brush cutter (a brush cutter?) to finally fix the hedge of the garden; of that object that you usually buy from the Chinese (from the Chinese!), such as the broken paper holder tube, the felt to put under the chair, the cloth to clean the computer screen, the boxes for the gearbox linen seasonal, the candles for the silver candlestick that you have just polished after 10 years …

In short, all those little things that when you go to the supermarket, the only moment of joy for those who are in abstinence from shopping, you are relegated behind a white and red ribbon because they are “not essential”. So there, a step away from you, in the same place where you can stock up on food, but unreachable.

So, if you are a serial, compulsive accumulator that puts everything, but absolutely everything, aside – the gadgets they give as a gift with the Brico points, the wrappers with which they deliver online purchases, the mismatched screws of an Ikea piece of furniture that you don't even have anymore because it remained in the previous house, the ribbons of Christmas gifts… – here you are you suddenly feel gratified , that you avenge yourself for the unjust, long-standing accusations of friends and family, who accused you of your sensitivity to conservation, your philosophical concept of pánta rheî , which from Heraclitus is translated into your garage, of the theory of “nothing is created and nothing is destroyed” that the chemist Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier developed, but you have perfected. You have everything, you can barricade yourself in the house knowing that, if by chance you need something strange, you will probably find it in your junk treasure. Nice is not it?

