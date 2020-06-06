the-sexiest-legs-(under-the-miniskirt)-according-to-science

Shortly before the global lockdown due to Covid – 19, Jennifer Aniston left everyone speechless. The actress 51 enne appeared, in fact, on the March cover of Interview with cuissard (the boots above the knee) and a leotard that highlighted his inner firm and super toned thigh . And the Net has gone mad.

After that, over the decades, we would all have made fake cards first to have his hair cut in the days of Friends , then his muscular arms to taste, his six pack put on display at the time of the wedding with Brad Pitt, now all we want are the legs of the actress who defy time.

Even more now that, with summer at the gates, the diktat, as we know, is “out of legs “. The wardrobes are filled again with shorts and miniskirt (June 6th is the most evergreen World Garment Day and synonym of female freedom) and the legs return to being protagonists. The celebs know that, quarantine or not, they have never stopped practicing targeted exercises for legs to scream (true J.Lo?).

But among all the famous legs that Instagram is full of, which are the perfect ones, capable of attracting male and female looks and desires? According to research conducted by the Polish University of Wroclav, which appeared on New Scientist , the most attractive legs would be those with a length equal to 5% more than the average . Considering that the average height of women is 155 cm and that the length of the legs is approximately 73 centimeters, to reach perfection would be enough 4 cm, because perfect legs would measure approximately 77 centimeters. Not much more, therefore, than the standard. The study shows, in fact, that too long legs do not convey the sex appeal that is led to believe. Based on the judgments of the 218 sample men recruited for the experiment, women with longer legs than the 10% less than the average were less attractive.

Do we not have the exact size of the thighs? Don't panic: they are the tonic and proportionate legs, and with curves in the right places, the canonically beautiful ones . This was confirmed by a study published in the journal Aesthetic Plastic Surgery which observed photos and images of different canons of female beauty throughout history (from models to athletes, from Leonardo da Vinci's works to Barbies, to cinema icons such as Greta Garbo, Nicole Kidman or Kate Moss). Today, in any case, society (fortunately) is settling on the concept that “beautiful”, beyond cataloging, rhymes with “healthy”.

And healthy rhymes, in turn, with healthy nutrition and physical activity. So, maybe we won't get to Jennifer Lopez's granite levels, but surely if we dedicate some time every day to lunges, between leg exercises perfect more effective that make the glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps work together, we will get some more results.

In the gallery, the celebs with the sexiest legs in circulation practicing lunges, steps, squats and other workouts with constancy and dedication and that demonstrate that the pace is not given up at any age. Rather!

