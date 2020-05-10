the-shows-for-a-single-spectator

In the forced closure of the spaces in which to share cinema or theater evenings, many artists claim that if you are not sitting in a room with an armchair neighbor who is with you

he laughs or gets excited, so you might as well not open. It is what Enrico Bertolino, mindful of the lesson of Dario Fo, calls the “ surf “: the bar reaches the audience like a wave and

then he goes back to the stage, restoring happiness to the actor. And yet, only one spectator is enough to make a show . Just as a single actor is enough.

It is from here, and from the isolation that we are still experiencing for the most part, that a formula takes place that we could call « spectacular take away »: I I order, he gives me. The rider (or artist) in question, however, supplies food for the mind, not for the teeth. The initiative of the Parisian Théâtre de La Ville was immediately accepted by the Pergola of Florence. Baptized « Poetic Consultations », is free and works like this: you register (for free), fill out a short questionnaire and from a« Recipe book »with verses of dozens of authors – from the “a” of Achmatova Anna and Alighieri Dante, to the “v” of Verlaine Paul – the actor selects the work best suited to the mood of the applicant, to then recite it to him on the phone. Only to that person, only for his mood of that moment : if you are sad or scared or anxious, you will be able to listen to the most suitable poem to face that moment. Several actors, including Maurizio Lombardi who – before just listening to him – was seen making Tuna in Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio and also participated in the Popes of Sorrentino, or Giulia Weber, who also worked with Spike Lee on Miracle at Sant'Anna .

The «Poetic Consultations», long from 10 to 20 minutes, they also have a children's version. And the smallest audience is the one on which the ad personam entertainment formula has most taken root . Merit (involuntary) also of Gianni Rodari, who was born on 23 October of an exact century ago. His fables on the phone have in fact become an opportunity for entertainment for children locked in the house. For example, the actors of Pandemonium who – at the request of their parents – entertain their children of elementary school age for a quarter of an hour. But also the LaboratorioCentroVoce has chosen to recite Rodari on the phone, the only difference is the target: the children in question are from 0 to 99 years.

Changing genre, if the music also had its own personalized performances with tenors singing for the balcony neighbors (but in that case not on request, and perhaps not everyone loves opera or that type of opera), art has found another form to personalize its use, with museums (and until the other day also streets) still closed. Sixty street artists from all over the world, including the Italians Iena Cruz and Giorgio Casu, have each created a work, in memory of these months of lockdown. From home, anyone who answers this Color4Action can choose the design closest to their vision, and will receive a black and white version, which they can then color and which – if he has sent it back and if it has been selected – will enter the first world coloring book of street art. As Veronica De Angelis says, who with Yourban 2030 conceived the project, it is a way to «help people to get away from daily tensions: art and kindness will save the world “.

