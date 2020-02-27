the-situation-of-the-new-coronavirus-in-italy-and-worldwide

From Piedmont to Veneto, here is an account of the infections. The numbers are constantly updated, with positive tests also in Southern Italy. Covid's deaths – 19 are all in people of a certain age and with pre-existing diseases

(photo: Getty Images)

Seven deaths have risen to for Covid – 19 in Italy. The latest victim is a 62 year old died in Como . While the infected go up hour by hour, with two new cases reported in Sicily , one in South Tyrol and one in Tuscany .

Carpet swab tests revealed at 25 February beyond 200 infected (the website of the Ministry of Health officially reports 229 cases, but the numbers are continuously updated) , with cases ranging from Turin to Venice , passing through Milan and Piacenza , although the red area remains that in the province of Lodi .

After the Lombardy the region with the highest number of cases is the Veneto , where a developed according to outbreak and it is not yet clear whether it is connected to that of Codogno.

The new infections

In the night between 24 is 25 February the news arrived that there are other two people tested positive to the coronavirus: originating from Bergamo , were on vacation in Palermo , where they began to experience the first symptoms and where they underwent the swab test. The group of tourists with whom they traveled was placed in isolation and under observation. “We immediately informed the national task force and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità to agree on the procedures to be adopted” , said the President of the Sicily Region Nello Musumeci . “We are committed from the night to put in place the planned procedures, which were immediately carried out thanks to the work of these days” .

There may also be the first case of Covid – 19 in Florence , an entrepreneur 60 enne with companies in the East. The swab test would have been positive but the confirmation of the Higher Institute of Health is awaited. The man actually returned to Italy in early January so the hypothesis that he may have been infected on Italian soil by an employee who has experienced symptoms similar to Covid – 19 in the past few weeks. At the moment the Florentine entrepreneur is hospitalized in the infectious diseases department of the Policlinico di Careggi.

Always on the evening of 24 February was also reported a possible case in South Tyrol , a local man who had been in one of the Lombard risk areas.

The beyond 200 contagions place Italy at third place in the world as the number of infected, after the China and the South Korea . WHO also intervened on the situation in Italy, which 26 February will be on a mission to Rome. “We are deeply concerned for the sudden increase in cases “, explained the general manager Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus . The organization has however recognized that the actions taken by Italy still go “in the right direction” .

The deaths

The Lombardy also counts the largest number of victims ( 6 ). The last one to Como , where a died) already affected by other pathologies. In recent days a died original enne of Castiglione d'Adda (struck by heart attack tested positive for the swab and was transferred to Sacco di Milano, where he died), a 88 enne in Caselle Landi, a 84 enne in Bergamo, one 68 enne in Crema (she was in cancer therapy and died of respiratory complications), a 69 enne of Casalpusterlengo (died at home).

The first victim in chronological order was a 78 enne from Vo 'Euganeo, in Veneto. All the deaths, the authorities point out, were elderly individuals and / or with one state of health compromised from pre-existing diseases.

A little while ago the declarations of Walter Ricciardi , Italian member of the WHO executive committee, at Messenger : Covid- 19, “ is not like a normal flu, it has a higher lethality rate. And above all, if we don't stop it quickly, it risks requiring more ICU places than there are in our hospitals “. The arrival of the heat “will help us” , but “the climate will not stop it, the measures we will put in place will stop it”. “It will take two years for the vaccine” , he warns.

The quarantine

For the 17 of the 25 February there will be a press conference in the Lombardy Region for updates on the evolution of the spread of Sars-Cov-2. The Region and the Government are preparing a new ordinance for the entire Lombard territory which will update the measures already taken, such as the suspension of demonstrations or initiatives of any nature, of events and of any form of meeting in public or private places, including those of a character. cultural, recreational, sporting and religious, even if carried out in closed places open to the public; suspension of educational services for children and schools of all levels, as well as the attendance of school and higher education activities, professional courses, masters, courses for the health professions and universities for the elderly, with the exception of specialists and trainees of health professions, except for distance learning activities; the suspension of the opening services to the public of museums and other cultural institutes and places.

The municipalities of the red zone remain in quarantine. According to the ordinance of 23 February the ban on leaving the towns of Bertonico, Casalpusterlengo, Castelgerundo remains, Castiglione D'Adda, Codogno, Fombio, Maleo, San Fiorano, Somaglia, Terranova of passerini by all the individuals present in the same. It is also not possible to access the aforementioned municipalities (here the complete ordinance).

The beginning of the epidemic

The Covid epidemic – 19 in Italy it was discovered by the hospitalization of a 38 enne of Codogno , originally from Castiglione D'Adda in the province of Lodi. Having come to the emergency room more than once for what seemed like a flu, it was necessary to transfer him to intensive care and following a thorough investigation, a possible link with China emerged. He had attended an Italian manager who returned in late January from the Asian country. However, in the following hours the manager's estrangement clearly emerged: he is not the patient zero. Still the origin of the Lombard outbreak remains unknown .

Given also the fervent social and working life of the 38 enne of Codogno the machine of the tracing entered immediately into action by tracing direct contacts and isolating the Codogno hospital in the first place and then putting the municipalities of Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda in quarantine and other neighbors. In the following hours, further cases emerged, including a soccer buddy of patient 1, also hospitalized in intensive care with severe pneumonia.

The numbers of the epidemic in the world

According to what has now been reported by WHO and taken over by our Ministry of Health, all over the world (34 Countries involved) the total number of confirmed Covid cases – 19 is 80. 142 since the beginning of the epidemic, with 2.698 deaths .

(image: Who)

The main epidemic outbreak remains in China , where the cases confirmed clinically and in the laboratory would be 77. 779, with 2. 666 dead. South Korea follows with 763 confirmed cases, and then Italy.

It should be stressed, however, that the large majority of the cases by Covid – 19 shows symptoms mild , and an even higher percentage will recover by recovering completely.

“We must reduce this great alarm, which is right not to be underestimated, but the disease must be placed in the righteous terms “, said Walter Ricciardi at the press conference at the Civil Protection in Rome. “Up 100 sick people, 80 heal spontaneously, 15 have serious but manageable problems in the healthcare environment, only 5 percent die, however you know that all the deceased people already had serious health conditions “.

The Johns Hopkins University interactive online application (which draws data from Chinese, US, European and international organizations such as WHO) reports 27. 789 healed out of a total of 80. 289 confirmed cases.

The deaths mainly concern elderly people and / or those with health compromised by previous conditions. The experts of the China Center for disease control and prevention (Ccdc) have drawn up a table indicating the individual risk of dying for a person belonging to a certain age group: for those who have 80 years or more is of the 14, 8%; between 70 ei 79 years is 8%; between 60 ei 69 years is 3.6%; between 50 ei 59 years is 1.3%; between 40 ei 49 years is 0.4%; for age groups 30 – 39 years, 20 – 29 years and 10 – 19 years is 0.2%; in the 0-9 years age group, since no deaths were found, the estimated risk is 0.

(table: Ccdc)