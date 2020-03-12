the-“sixth-sense”-that-will-take-us-to-the-bennu-asteroris

The moment of the touchdown is approaching, for the Osiris Rex mission. Let's get ready with these beautiful images of the Goddard center of NASA

For a handful of asteroid dust it would be a good title for this short movie of the NASA on the Osiris Rex mission, whose probe is now in orbit around the asteroid Bennu with the aim of obtaining as soon as possible a few spoonfuls of material to be analyzed on Earth (60 grams, to be precise).

In the video, what the researchers had to prepare for the approach to the ground of the rocky body: starting from the – numerous – images taken, a 3D model in a workmanlike manner, which will allow the vehicle assigned to the collection to descend in total autonomy on the surface of the asteroid. A sort of sixth sense that will help him avoid approaching bad areas and safely touchdown.

(Music Credit: “Steppenwolf” from Universal Production Music. Credit video: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)