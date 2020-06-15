the-smell-of-certain-summers

Happiness

is alone

in the summertime

in the deserted city

on the toilet bowl

with the door open

Dino Risi



June. The door of summer. Mourning and epiphanies. The month of the death of his father Dino, of the putative one, Vittorio Gassman, but also of his birthday, on day 4, the same as his mother. In the square of San Felice Circeo leashes and confused barking: “I have never liked dogs too much, years ago I had a cocker but, perhaps offended by my disinterest, he ran away”. The distinctive trait of Marco Risi is that mixture of irony and disenchantment that can be confused with cynicism: “But it would be simplistic, Dad was neither cynical nor misanthropic, he was happy to surprise himself and he also loved his fellow men” and that the French had transformed into neologism: «Dinorisìen they said, I think Dad didn't mind».

Marco, the Milanese from Rome: «What better city to see the end of the world? Rome is already dying, however, it always deludes itself, since it has history within itself, it thinks it knows the end of the story, but it no longer knows it and basically it cares. But she got dark. Just sit at a traffic light and see more and more angry faces ». Marco, who on his relationship with his father Dino wrote a sincere and beautiful book entitled Strong rapid breathing . Like a breath that holds the beginning and the end together: «June should be a melancholy month for me, but I won't stop. There is no better cure for the sadness of my father's suggestion to Gassman about depression: “Don't think about it”. On June 7, the anniversary of Dad's disappearance, I did the same. I miss everything about him. I was happy to visit him in the Roman residence where after being kicked out of the house by Claudina, my mother, in 1977, should have stayed only two weeks. He lived there for thirty years. Observing the zoo from the windows with a couple of fake Schifano leaning absently on the walls, some collages of his and the dream never realized of moving to the Egadi, three hundred sunny days a year, the holy poverty of simple things, the horizon at loss an eye, almost the same as in Il sorpasso , in Italy of 1962, on the Aurelia, there are opposite Gassman and Trintignant “.

READ ALSO

Beyond always and in any case by Simone Marchetti

What did overtaking represent?

“Maybe before talking about Il overtaking I should talk about what summer meant for Dino and me”.

Let's talk about.

«As a child summers at the sea echoed with repetition, boredom, hours that seemed to go slower, inventions to be pulled out of the cylinder to deceive time, Olympics on the beach and first kisses with your mouth shut because my brother had told me that to pull out the language was strictly prohibited. Then the summer coincided with dad's absence. He always went around, although he would certainly have liked to live that season full of people looking for love, girls in costume, heat, sun and ice cream for what it was: a holiday. Dad often sang one of his favorite songs: And they call it Bruno Martino's summer, perhaps because he was always looking for an adventure, a flavor, a smell. Do you know what? “

Dica.

“The years 60 really had a smell. They knew about something. And summer had an even more intense scent. Not surprisingly The overtaking is set in that season. It is as if the film marked a border between the Italy of the holidays of that time, full of hopes, joy and promises, and the future that awaited us at the gate. It is the end of the age of innocence. On the other hand, the years 50 had been illusory. People thought: “Oh God, this country is now reborn, now we all get rich”, and then when they really started to become they also started to worry. Being rich never leaves you calm. “

Italy for years to come will not be peaceful.

«I don't say it for nepotism, but there is no better film than The overtaking to illuminate that era, the years 60, which cheer our collective memory so much and that I was lucky to live as a child and as a teenager. And there is no better film that suggests what the country will become in the following decade. It is no coincidence that ten years later, with great visionariness, Age, Scarpelli and my father wrote In the name of the Italian people , where Bruno Cortona de The overtaking , Gassman himself, has transformed himself into the engineer Santenocito, a prototype climber, broken by any compromise, baseness and illegality. The film arrives twenty years earlier on Tangentopoli. Something had understood and something had understood Sonego who with Dino had written A difficult life . The story of a fundamental fifteen years in Italian history, with a huge Deaf who until the final redemption is the sum of the cowardice, the meanness and servility that arose according to religion. In the same story, solidarity and shrewd Italy shine, which would have taken over shortly thereafter “.

The light-hearted serenity of Overtaking has a sharp contrast in the end.

“After an hour and a half of unbridled fun, the Calafuria accident arrives, the car that ends up on the cliff, Trintignant's death. For the first time the rascal par excellence, Bruno Cortona, the character played by Gassman, although unscathed from the tragedy, takes on a serious expression. It's a punch in the face. “But why did you let him die?” Vittorio De Sica repeated to his dad while Mario Cecchi Gori, the producer, who didn't want to know about that ending, tried to orient the script relying on the inclement weather that was raging on Livorno at that beginning of October: “If it rains again tomorrow, it comes off, the film ends well and the two protagonists continue the journey cheerful and unharmed” “.

Instead?

«Instead the sun made its way, luckily the scene was shot and with the wonderful unawareness of that cinema made of narrative challenges centered on ideas that are not always reassuring – as in The great war of Monicelli, where the ending certainly does not console – it happens that the troop starts quietly at the preview scheduled at the Fiammetta cinema and finds a disappointing welcome on site. The audience grew impatient a few seconds before the lights came on. People were dismayed. Mario Cecchi Gori looked at Dad and didn't turn around: “These are stoned on balls! You will go back to being a doctor and I will open a place in Florence “».

He was wrong.

“It is one of Scorsese's favorite films and was a great success with the public, but to absolve Marione, none of the accomplices of the company, perhaps not even Dino himself, had understood what film he really made. The overtaking was shot running between August and autumn, a few weeks after another film directed by my father, The March on Rome “. (…)

The complete article on the Vanity Fair issue on newsstands since 17 June