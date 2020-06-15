the-soft-makeup-to-make-the-look-fresher-and-younger

Never as in this moment, where the mask has become an essential accessory, it is necessary to focus everything on the look. But this does not mean exaggerating or exceeding with handfuls of make-up for create scenographic and elaborate tricks. It takes just a few simple precautions and very few beauty allies to give the eye area a more fresh, open, young effect. We asked Luca Mannucci, Deborah Milano make-up artist, who suggested the perfect tips for an ultra soft make-up, but with an optimal result.

Mask-proof.

FIRST STEP: DEFINE EYEBROWS

“To get an open and bright look, the first thing to do is to focus on the shape and intensity of the eyebrows . The eye does not end on the moved or fixed eyelid. Eyebrows are like heels, they slender. They slim the shape of the face, optically bringing everything upwards. So it is important to define and darken them by a half tone with the help of a mascara or a pencil. Even blondes often have eyebrows of a half darker tone precisely because they make the eye brighter and younger “.

SECOND STEP: CLEAR THE DARK CIRCLES

“It is good to prepare the eye, disguising the dark circles with the help of a fluid corrector , not stick. Usually fluid ones have an illuminating effect, and are capable of radiating light both in the eye area and in the opening of the eyebrows “

THIRD STEP: CREATE THE BASIS FOR THE MAKE-UP EYES

«Before choosing the eyeshadows, I apply a primer, or I put half a grain of foundation or concealer rice on the eyelid and then opacify with a face powder. This ensures that my eyeshadow is kept “.

FOURTH STEP: LIGHT EYESHADOW

«If you want to obtain a bright and intense effect, I recommend never to use a single color, but two: one lighter and one darker. The lighter one, if used alone, in fact, flattens and although it makes the eye more open, it does not give depth. Moreover, if applied on one eye not too young, it risks to emphasize even more the signs of aging, and the descending form. So you need to choose an opaque, perhaps cream-colored (not white!) Eye shadow that is a passe-partout for all ages “.

FIFTH STEP: DARK EYESHADOW

«At this point you can choose the color we love most to give depth. Among the most popular colors of this spring-summer 2020 there is the quartz pink, a little bluish, not baby, which enhances a bit all the eyes. For the more classic women, a hazelnut, or in general a light brown, will be fine “.

THE ALTERNATIVE WITH EYE-LINER OR PENCIL

«For those who do not want to use eye shadows, they can draw a fine line of eye-liner or a black velvet pencil on the upper rhyme, perhaps with an elegant line, slightly elongated upwards, like the years' 50. But without touching the bottom. Black makes the look intense and bright, even more if the effect is vinyl. Better not to use kajal because it drips, and rather opt for a waterproof pencil “.

SIXTH STEP: THE MASCARA (NEVER AGAIN)

«Never without mascara, which must be abundant, generous. It is good to insist also on the outer lashes because they help to widen the look. Another suggestion is to combine two mascaras, one black and one navy blue, not bluette, to give more shine. Black is applied only on the base with zigzag movements without combing them, giving thickness and structure to the base. Then take the blue one and comb through all the lengths. Blue and pink are the colors that give youth, freshness, openness “.

