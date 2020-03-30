“the-spice-girls-can-come-back,”-so-mel-b-opens-up-to-the-(new)-reunion

He asked it on Instagram, during one of the many live broadcasts that, in the days of the quarantine, came on online. “I want it to happen again, like tomorrow. I miss him, I really miss him. I really enjoyed being on tour, “said Mel B , hoping that the Spice Girls, meeting in 2019, for a series of British concerts, may find another, and definitive, time. “I think thirteen shows are too few,” continued Scary Spice, without mentioning Victoria Beckham, a big absentee from the reunion, “Even if, yet, we haven't decided to do more, I hope there will be.

It was wonderful to meet again. We have some personal footage, shot behind the scenes, which, over time, we would like to release, “he said, explaining how, last year, they did not think about filming the show.

Melanie Brown, whose words followed those of her colleague Melanie Chilsom (“We are doing everything we can to make it happen again, it was crazy!”), He said he had talked about a second reunion with all the Spices. “We had great success last year. The shows were incredible: there were people from the United States, people from all over the world. Every night, international flags were flying. We girls still talk to each other, we have their respective phone numbers, we talk about opportunities. I like to think that in the future there will be more shows than the Spice Girls », closed Mel B, opening to a nineties world, where the space girls, with their skirts and high tails never cease to perform.

