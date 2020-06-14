the-star-weddings-worth-remembering-(in-this-summer-without-a-fairytale-wedding)

The “broken” voice of Lady Diana , the tears of Ilary Blasi , the lace of Grace Kelly , the flower crown of Audrey Hepburn , the kiss on the balcony of Kate and William , the white jacket on the skin nude of Bianca Jagger . Certain “yes” words were said to be remembered. Regardless of the duration (or happiness) of the union.

And here ( in our gallery ) we wanted to remember, one after the other, all weddings that went down in history. Princes who marry plebees, kings of rock who fall in love, Hollywood stars who do not give up an encore (or trio).

The «veteran» of the altar is without a doubt she: Liz Taylor with eight ceremonies celebrated. And seven husbands. “Of all his marriages, the first stands out with Richard Burton. The emerald and diamond jewels, a gift from the future husband, are said to be so eye-catching that they put the dress in the background.

Among the most excited spouses , instead, we cannot fail to mention Céline Dion and René Angélil. The singer and manager were unable to hide the emotion in Montreal Cathedral in the winter of 1994. “Theirs was a great love story.” Excluding royals, the greatest luxury in weddings today seems to be a secret ceremony and with a few guests. They did so Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who in August 2014 said “yes” in their castle in Provence. Only 6 children present. Intimate and top secret wedding also for Alessia Marcuzzi who married Paolo Calabresi Marconi away from spotlight, in December 2014 in London.

The mistake that should never be made? Never have bridesmaids dressed in white. And even more serious: if the bride wears a dress with a wide skirt, it is forbidden to wear bridesmaids in a tight dress. And here the reference to the wedding of William and Kate Middleton is evident. On 29 April 2011, the commoner Kate has become a princess, but of that day she also remembers the white and wrapping dress of the little sister Pippa .

All that remains is to elect the heirs of Grace Kelly and Rainier of Monaco . We focus on Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi . The Italian journalist and the son of Carolina of Monaco said “yes” in the summer 2015. First in Monaco, without forgetting the traditional greeting from the balcony of Palazzo Grimaldi, then on the islets of Lake Maggiore owned by the bride's family. Young, beautiful and in love.