the-stars-to-whom-they-said:-“leave-it-alone,-you'll-never-be-anyone”

«Forget it, you will never be anyone». The careers of some aspiring artists who then achieved worldwide fame started from slits of this tenor. For example Harrison Ford was initially hired as a “replacement” actor for 150 dollars a week. The day after shooting his first very short scene, a producer summoned him and said : «Boy, I saw yesterday's filming: you have no hope in the world of cinema, forget it ». After a few years Harrison redeemed himself by getting the part of Ian Solo in the saga of Star Wars and then the role of Indiana Jones. They were no less short-sighted, with the queen of American talk shows Oprah Winfrey , the directors of Wjz-tv. When she was 22 years old, in fact, they gave her the welcome with these words: « You are not cut out for TV ». Even Jim Carrey knows well what it means to overcome all obstacles with determination: at his first performances he received only avalanches of whistles and his attempt to entry to Saturday Night Live was a total fiasco. But he held out, got the part of Ace Ventura and defeated all the competition proving himself to be one of the best comic actors, and not only, in circulation.

Long, then, the list of actresses nipped at the outset for their physical appearance. For example Kate Winslet , when she was 14 years old, she heard an acting teacher say: “You will only be able to do well if you are satisfied with the roles of a fat girl” . But she never “never gave up” . And where it got (Oscar included) we all know. Similar is the parable of Winona Ryder , who at the beginning was rejected by a casting director with merciless (and not at all forward-looking) words: «Listen, child, you can't to be an actress. You are not pretty enough . Go back to where you came from. ” Gisele Bündchen instead, at the beginning of his career, was criticized for his nose. The agents told her that with “that big nose” she would never break through . Mistaken. The Brazilian has become one of the most requested top and even today that she has retired from the catwalks she remains second Forbes among the highest paid models on the planet.

The world of music is capable of as much cruelty. He knows it well Ed Sheeran . In the beginning all the record companies told him that his songs would never sell: « The fact that I was red hair and a little chubby would not help them promote me », he recalls now the songwriter, with a smile, from the height of his incredible success. Tiziano Ferro , instead, at 17 years he was discarded at the Academy selections della Canzone di Sanremo and then was rebounded by several record companies without being able to get a contract. It was Mara Maionchi and Alberto Salerno who convinced Emi to make an attempt and to publish her first single, Xdono . Since then the rise of Tiziano Ferro has never stopped.

Even the queen of pop, Lady Gaga, knows what it means to receive a door in the face. When he signed his first contract with Def Jam, they downloaded it after less than three months, calling his songs “disgusting and unsaleable” . She, certain of her talent, replied: “I am Lady Gaga, and these songs are the future”. Needless to say who was right. Beyoncé , today among the richest female artists in the world with a heritage of 350 million dollars, in 1993, when she was in Girl's Tyme, which later became Destiny's Child, she was discarded by the talent Star Search . Madonna , on the other hand, was rejected at the casting of Saranno Famosi , the show from the years' 80 who saw Janet Jackson in her place. And perhaps it was a good thing, because Miss Ciccone stopped investing on TV to concentrate on music, where she is still an undisputed icon.

