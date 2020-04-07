the-story-of-ariadne,-in-remission-from-two-breast-cancers:-«alone-for-weeks,-i-would-only-like-a-hug»

A cup of long coffee, a golden ashtray in the shape of a shell, a history book next to the PC keyboard: the position of Arianna Trapani, Roman by adoption, on the eve of the years (the round number birthday will be in May). Daughter of two professionals from Sciacca (in the province of Agrigento), she lives a stone's throw from the Colle Oppio Park, behind the Colosseum, but for over a decade that home desk has represented her whole world, now mostly “virtual”.

He stopped managing restoration sites for the Superintendency of Cultural Heritage with the worsening of his mother's Alzheimer's disease (philosophy professor Rosa Prinzivalli, one of the first female graduates in Sicily). And so she gave up her career to take care of her full time, but in the meantime she too got sick and in May 2017 she received a diagnosis of two breast carcinomas.

After three cycles of chemotherapy, a total double mastectomy with reconstruction and a cycle of radiation therapy, today she is facing post-cancer treatment, struggling with all kinds of possible side effects, including peripheral neuropathy. In practice, the nerves of the hands and feet have become damaged to the point of deforming the bones and giving it continuous electric shocks. In addition to osteoarthritis and progressive crumbling of the teeth, the therapy also led to a hole – the macular hole – and a detachment of the retinas. She has been on the waiting list for the first cataract surgery for a year, but Coronavirus has added a new obstacle to the already precarious balance that has imposed a lot of isolation on her in past years. He hasn't seen a human being live for two weeks, but he doesn't complain: «As an immunosuppressed person, that is, with a more fragile immune system – he says – I know I am more at risk. The area of ​​radiation therapy done is the chest, so I constantly have chronic bronchitis, so the virus on me would have anything but mild symptoms. “

What was the first clear sign that Coronavirus would have made your life even more isolated?

«Once a week a lady comes to help me at home. It's not just about washing the floor, but also helping me in ordinary situations that have become impossible for me. Once, for example, she opened the mouthwash plug, which I had been trying to unscrew for five days without success due to neuropathy. To get to my apartment, however, she takes the train first and then the subway, so I asked her not to return well before the situation was formalized as serious. Often it is the only contact I have and now this has also failed. “

What additional precautions have you started taking?

“By now I don't even go out on the landing anymore and the only time I set foot outside the house for a quick shopping I put on disposable gloves also to touch the elevator handle. Since the time of chemo there are two masks left, which I will use one a week in my next outings in case of emergency, but then I will not look for others. I know they serve those who are worse off than me. “

Failing to lift heavy objects, as you did with previous expenses?

«Before the situation worsened some friends brought me the basic necessities, putting them in the elevator. Then from the stairwell they warned me, once the door was closed, so that I could call him back to my third floor. We said goodbye to each other, without even seeing each other “.

What did you think at that moment?

“That the void around me widens, there is hardly anyone near me. Until a few months ago I had a cousin who lived upstairs, but moved to the province. So I live this pandemic as a general test to test what it means not to be able to count on anyone anymore. “

Can you give me a concrete example?

«I have had the oven broken for weeks but no one who can come and fix it, so even making bread becomes more complicated».

How does anxiety keep you at bay?

«I watch the summary of ten minutes edited by the Civil Protection every day on Raiplay to understand how I should behave and do what it takes to limit the damage. And I say it for a matter of collective responsibility. I am not anxious by nature, plus I have been dealing with isolation for some time now, because of my illness. “

A thought that gives you relief?

«For the first time since I lost mom two years ago, I thought with relief yesterday that she was dead. You would have been a hundred times more at risk than me in this situation, by age and pathology. I would have gone mad at the idea of ​​infecting her … if instead she had been infected in the elderly center where she spent the last few months of her life, she would have been left alone, in an unknown and dangerous situation. Even today I wake up at night with a broken heart at the idea that I was not with her when she died. But if it happened today it would have been worse: a person with Alzheimer's who can't breathe for the virus doesn't understand what's going on around her. And all this would have been torture. Here, this is the only thought that makes me feel good “.

What does this tell us about you?

«I am not hypochondriac with myself, but with the people for whom I feel responsible or to whom I am fond. So I don't think about death more than before, it has already made me think about cancer for a long time. Of course, when I'm in the mood, I think, “Is it worth it?” ».

And what do you answer?

«I am ashamed of myself thinking of those who have bombs for example at home. This means that the answer comes from relativity: the reactions we have are not only the result of the seriousness of the facts but also of the past “.

Explain yourself better.

«Those who had no problems before Coronavirus experienced change as traumatic. I am at risk and more vulnerable also because I find myself alone: ​​if I get a high fever at night I don't know if I can get to the door to open to the rescue or if I break a leg in the corridor for osteoporosis I have no idea of ​​the that I can reach a cell phone to call for help. “

How does forced isolation affect your mood?

“Because of neuropathy I haven't worn shoes for years, so I can't even walk much but the beginning of spring triggers a physical need for me to be outdoors. Given the situation, I can't even go around the block to see the oleanders in bloom, so I'm on the balcony reading to quell this restlessness. This is one of my main sources of frustration “.

Another frustration?

“Thinking of turning sixty gives me a perspective of about another twenty years of life, always if I don't die in the pandemic, and it seems to me to be few to do the things I want. Instead, I am still in total suspension of my life, because I have not yet recovered and there is this new imminent danger. I would like to return to normal: the Coronavirus took away even those very few contacts with friends, the only joy I had “.

The first thing you will do when all this has passed?

«Really hug, close friends, and go with them to the park or museum».

Thinking about the present instead. Do you know that in the United States, many people are decorating homes as if it were Christmas to defeat loneliness?

“Like everything that engages the mind, this also helps, in short, allows you to enter another reality to better endure the situation. If one is a Halloween fan and wants to wear a costume to watch a movie about the Addams family on the sofa then welcome. Provided you do not go into penalties … In short, it is better to implement a strategy that makes domestic confinement bearable than to get bored and go out “.

What do you relax about?

«It relaxes me to see historical documentaries on the PC, maybe while I eat, because since Mum died I can't sit at the dining room table alone. Or I knit preparing gifts for friends but they can't try or wear them, so I decided to prepare paper mache boxes starting from containers such as the Pandoro box “.

Give me an example.

“At home if there is one thing that is not missing are the drug bugs. Here, I use them as the first layer of coating for the cardboard, to which I then add decorated paper. I have almost finished one, I just need the protective varnish: I will put the balls of wool for the next projects. I like to produce something practical, or alternatively a nice LEGO village “.

We don't know how long the isolation will last. Is there a case where he would break it?

«As much as I wish – and it is the thing I most want in the world – I would never open the door to my friends to put us all in danger. My father and mother were in intensive care before I died and I saw the wards. A lightness can condemn someone else to death. For me it is a Kantian imperative, an absolute duty “.