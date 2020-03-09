The story of Nicolò Govoni and his commitment in giving a future to refugee children

At twenty, a lot of people feel lost. She feels lost, useless, sometimes invincible and sometimes hopeless. At twenty, it is a mess, with the heart and head that do not speak and everyone speaks too much but on their own. Being twenty years old sucks, but how nice it is to be afraid (cit.).

At twenty Nicolò Govoni was scared just like everyone else, and went looking for something that frightened him more than the void: the pain of others. To fill it, soothe it, calm it. To make sense of living.

Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize , Nicolò Govoni, who is now years old 26, is the founder of Still I Rise, a non-profit organization that deals with guaranteeing education for small refugees : in Samos, Greece, he has created Mazì, a school for children and teenagers who find a sort of quiet oasis there that tears them away for a few hours from the nightmare of the refugee camp in which they are confined.

We asked him to tell us his story: if you want to know more, read his book If he were your son , you can find him here.