World

The story of Nicolò Govoni and his commitment in giving a future to refugee children

nj March 9, 2020
the-story-of-nicolo-govoni-and-his-commitment-in-giving-a-future-to-refugee-children

At twenty, a lot of people feel lost. She feels lost, useless, sometimes invincible and sometimes hopeless. At twenty, it is a mess, with the heart and head that do not speak and everyone speaks too much but on their own. Being twenty years old sucks, but how nice it is to be afraid (cit.).

At twenty Nicolò Govoni was scared just like everyone else, and went looking for something that frightened him more than the void: the pain of others. To fill it, soothe it, calm it. To make sense of living.

Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize , Nicolò Govoni, who is now years old 26, is the founder of Still I Rise, a non-profit organization that deals with guaranteeing education for small refugees : in Samos, Greece, he has created Mazì, a school for children and teenagers who find a sort of quiet oasis there that tears them away for a few hours from the nightmare of the refugee camp in which they are confined.

We asked him to tell us his story: if you want to know more, read his book If he were your son , you can find him here.

nj

Related Articles

February 3, 2020
1

Excellent Growth of Rosuvastatin Market 2020 : Top Key Players – AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, MSN Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma, Bal Pharma, etc.

January 27, 2020
6

Global Business Smart Software Market 2025 by Orbis Market Reports | Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Users- IBM, Oracle, SAP etc.

January 28, 2020
17

CT Scanner Market 2020-2027 Global Business Scenario Analysis || Leading Players – Koninklijke Philips N.V., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd.

January 21, 2020
2

Electric Motor High Pressure Washers Industry Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Close