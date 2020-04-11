the-story-of-the-color-of-butterfly-wings

A new study from the University of Berkeley reveals the nature of some shades present on the wings of these beautiful insects

Thanks to the work of a breeder of butterflies , who through various crossings during the mating managed to select blue-winged insects from simple brownish wings, a team of scientists from the University of Berkeley was able to add an additional element in the evolutionary history of these fascinating insects.

The study, just published on eLife, magazine for professionals in the naturalistic sector, closely explores the properties of each color of the wings . The most curious aspect is that shades such as green and blue are not the consequence of a particular pigment, but rather so-called structural colors that is due to an optical effect that depends on how the light is reflected on the pattern of the microscopic scales that cover the wings. In the video you will find all the details of this singular research.

(Credit: Emily Greenhalgh, Mbl)