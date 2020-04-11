the-strength-to-be-a-(big)-family

This article was published in the issue 15 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until 15 April

When everything is over, when the contagion curve will be zero, the first thing Franco Bergamaschi will do, founder of the brand together with his wife Daniela Villa The Erbolario , will be to go back for a walk among its cherry trees: «I was admiring the flowering of two days before the coronavirus emergency broke out.

It is one of the most beautiful shows that our botanical garden offers in the spring », he says on the phone with nostalgia.

The Lodi company of natural cosmetics, which today counts 185 single brand stores and 5. 500 stores in Italy and abroad, from 11 March has suspended all activities, including that of online sales. The only exception made for the production of hand sanitizing gels: two extraordinary opening days for a delivery of 3. 800 bottles destined for the Lodi Red Cross, the Maggiore Hospital of Lodi, the Sacco and Niguarda hospitals in Milan. After that, everything was blocked again: « Worker safety was my top priority. I bravely faced this clear choice as I will face the future with equal strength and enthusiasm. Just like the Italians did at the end of the Second

world War. The recovery will not only be economic but it will also be a reaffirmation of our strong sense of belonging, a value that has always distinguished the L´Erbolario brand. Before being part of a business, we are part of a family “.

And it is precisely by staying at home with his family that Bergamaschi is designing new beauty products: « In front of the immobility imposed by these quarantine weeks, we react with peaks of unexpected creativity. Every evening I meet with my wife and daughter in the room and we think of terrific cosmetics. Many in the wake of the latest line, the colors of the garden “. The new collection is dedicated to the

freshness of earthly goods, fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants such as grapes, pomegranate, apple, pumpkin and cucumber. All cultivated following the dictates of organic and sustainable agriculture. The bottles are made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and Owp material (Ocean Waste

Plastic), or rather coming from oceans, rivers and beaches: “It is a colorful, pleasant collection, attentive to the environment and to the health of all of us”, concludes Bergamaschi.