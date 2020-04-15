the-style-of-lady-diana-is-more-current-than-ever-(and-the-spring-shows-show)

Lady Diana is an icon of the twentieth century , loved by women (and men) all over the world for her grace, delicacy and fragility, but she was also one of the princesses most celebrated by the fashion system .

In the eighties and nineties his looks made history, and his way of dressing became unmistakable . And we are not only talking about the wonderful evening dresses of the Grand Gala events, but also about the off-duty outfits that have enchanted us with their refined simplicity.

Over the years his photos have accompanied us from the pages of Italian and international magazines and even today the web is full of images that celebrate the Princess of Wales, an indisputable sign of the fact that Lady D is truly unforgettable .

YESTERDAY TODAY AND TOMORROW

If today Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are officially the new queens of the royal style (and ex-reale), their illustrious mother-in-law, we can say it hard, opened the way for them, immediately understanding how important a dress could be to represent a personality, but above all to send messages.

In these years we have become accustomed to seeing the tributes dedicated to her by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton: from the curled collars, to the post-natal looks at the hospital exit, up to the choice of clothes of his children for the official photos of the Royal Family.

80 / 90 VS 2020 : TIMELESS STYLE WINS

We are less accustomed, however, to comparing the style of Lady Diana with the collections of today . We decided to do it because, leafing through the archives of the images of those years, we immediately noticed how current the princess's wardrobe is.

In doing so, we noticed many similarities with the clothes of the biggest brands, from Balenciaga to Tory Burch, up to Gucci, who paraded on the catwalks of the Spring / Summer 2020 .

In the gallery above you will find more than 50 photos that prove it. A few examples?

This photo of Lady D and Prince Harry outside the kindergarten in London: the pull and the skirt of her do not seem to come out of the Lacoste spring / summer parade 2020 ?

1987, Lady Diana and Prince Harry / Lacoste parade – photo Getty Images / Gorunway.

Or, couldn't the polka dot dress the princess wears in Kuwait be the inspiration for Balenciaga's exit? They also have the same white pointy pumps.

1989, Princess Diana in Kuwait / Balenciaga parade – photo Getty Images / Gorunway

But if you want to discover all the other looks that we have found, you just have to avidly browse the gallery above. The similarities are are truly amazing!



Meghan Markle: the 10 style rules that he taught us in these years

Royal hats, the best of