the-surface-of-the-moon,-seen-from-an-animation-of-nasa

A video brings us face to face with our natural satellite, to discover its digital footprint: the craters, the mountains and the expanses that define its surface. Created thanks to the topographic information of the Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter (Lola) and the observations of six of the Apollo missions, the animation tells the geology of the Moon in a matter of seconds .

This is an extremely detailed map that also aggregates data on the stratigraphy , that is, on the rocky layers of the satellite crust , and that allows you to embrace the entire surface with this look from this perspective for the first time. One of the many pieces with which space agencies prepare themselves for future trips to the moon.