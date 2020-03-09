the-sweet-feminist:-cakes-that-support-women's-rights

Not happy birthday wishes, but good resistance. The cakes of Becca Rea-Holloway , the pastry chef from Washington DC known on social media as The Sweet Feminist , make the cake a little sweeter Instagram world, but don't be fooled by their colorful and cheerful appearance and stop to look at them more closely. Becca's creations in fact send very precise, cutting, sometimes difficult to digest messages for those who, perhaps, would still like women only and only in the kitchen to prepare dinner.

Slogans against patriarchy and toxic masculinity , which praise the achievement of gender equality, the closing of the wage gap between women and men, abortion as free choice . And the fact that these messages are handwritten on tarts, biscuits and pastel-colored glazed cakes makes the contrast even more impactful. Thus are born messages like: “Access to contraceptives is not negotiable” together with “All I want for Christmas is the total destruction of patriarchy” and again “Dear men, take a step forward” ( see the cakes in the gallery above ).

Becca is an expert in slogans with an effect to the point that last year one of her cakes was revived (or copied?) In a Marc Jacobs campaign and Planned Parenthood, an American organization that deals with health care with a focus on abortion and parenting, with the protagonist Miley Cyrus : the singer gracefully rests her tongue on a cake with the words “Abortion is healthcare” to point out that abortion is among the sacrosanct rights of every person who has a uterus.

Becca's «Rage baking» has its roots in discouragement for the American elections 2016, those who saw the winner Donald Trump (to whom Becca recently dedicated a pink cake that urged his impeachment).

The US president has been accused of harassment by 23 women over the years. The eavesdropping by The Washington Post , that of the famous video in which Trump explains that a celebrity of his caliber «can do anything »To women, with or without their consent. That “grab 'em by the pussy” that needs no translation.

View this post on Instagram Happy impeachment day !! Reposting this because it's important: I became a lot more angry and a lot more outspoken after the 2016 election. I had previously thought of myself as progressive, but I didn't spend a lot of my time thinking about what that actually meant, or figuring out how I could take real action to change anything. After the election, I started learning about a lot of things that I hadn't been taught – things that I had never been forced to think about or try to understand. I also started unlearning a lot of things I had been taught incorrectly. But many, many people (particularly BIPOC) haven’t had that luxury of ignorance. Many, many people have never felt safe in our country. I became a lot more fired up after trump was elected, but I should have been that fired up before. Racism, white supremacy, misogyny, toxic masculinity, transphobia, xenophobia, mass incarceration, climate change, abortion restrictions / bans, sexual violence, police brutality, food insecurity, poverty, educational inequality, gun violence, income inequality (and a lot more things ) do not go away when the trump presidency does. It is going to take more work than that (particularly work by white women, like myself). These issues existed long before trump, even if you did not notice them before. These issues existed even if they did not impact you directly. We should impeach him (although surely it should have happened with any number of the impeachable offenses before now), but impeachment isn't a cure all. We need to consider how we can continue to destroy harmful systems. We need to acknowledge that 53% of white women voted for trump, and will likely continue to buy into along the same ideologies and policies he spouts, just under a different candidate. We can't let ourselves be lulled into a false sense of security, back into the rhythm of “normal” white supremacist patriarchy. When we keep up the fight, we have to listen to, amplify, learn from, and support the people who have been fighting these battles long before trump. Impeach him, but it's not just about him. #thesweetfeminist #sweetfeminism #sweetrage #ragebaking A post shared by Becca Rea-Holloway (@thesweetfeminist) on Dec 18, 2019 at 6: 19 am PST

Becca launched the project in 2018, driven by the desire to create something nice that would also convey a message. «I decided to start from what I knew, that is to make inviting and delicious desserts, and build something starting from that. I just added myself to the list of people before me who used cakes and other desserts as a means of expression, a means capable of creating a community “he says.

And the community of The Sweet Feminist has today 181 millions of followers on Instagram and numerous subscribers to his workshops in the United States. But how did one of his works come about? «I keep a diary where I write down various ideas. It can be something personal that happened to me that day or instead something that is in the newspapers “says Becca.

«One of the crucial parts of my work is to condense important concepts into a single sentence that can easily fit on a cake» he continues, specifying that the issues are then deepened in the captions on posts.

The interesting thing to note is that only 4% of its followers are male. Meanwhile Becca regularly receives misogynistic comments, “Like any woman who dares to have an opinion on the internet,” she comments.

Have you ever been criticized by other feminists for your activity? «I wouldn't say that cooking and making desserts are activities necessarily in contrast with feminism. Branding what is traditionally considered female work as something non-feminist is an understatement and goes to debase the contribution of many women, “says The Sweet Feminist. “I believe people can and should use any means at their disposal”.

Is a lot of sugar enough and does patriarchy go down? Maybe it was that easy, but it's definitely a start.

