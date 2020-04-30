the-telegraph:-20-reasons-why-everyone-will-return-to-italy-when-the-emergency-is-over

That the British love the Bel Paese is certainly not a secret. To seal this long-standing love, the famous British magazine Telegraph thought that has listed 20 (but in reality there are many more) reasons why, when it will be possible to start again travel outside national borders, everyone will return to Italy. The author, Tim Jepson, writes not only of physical places, but also art, fashion, food and people and struggles to limit himself to indicating only 20: the same states that there would be at least 20 paintings, 20 restaurants, 20 panoramas, 20 villages and 20 other things more to return immediately to visit the most beautiful country in the world.

No other place, explains the journalist, has such a combination of art, culture, food, wine, fashion, theater, people and such an effective and perfect blend of ancient and modern, beautiful and seductive , Like Italy. And above all, an incredible variety of architectural styles, from Romanesque to Gothic to Baroque, and landscapes, from mountain scenarios to coastal paths overlooking the sea, passing through the gentle hills of the center. The list could go on and on, meanwhile you browse the gallery above to find out what the 20 reasons why everyone, absolutely everyone, will return to Italy after the emergency is over.

