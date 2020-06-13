the-top-ten-of-italian-universities

The Qs World University Rankings , which has just reached its 17 th edition, select the 1000 best universities in the world distributed in 93 countries. They have been called 102. 662 teachers, academics and researchers and have been analyzed 18. 530. 368 scientific publications and 138. 397. 765 quotes.

But what are the characteristics that make a university world-class?

Research: quality of research among academics, productivity (i.e. number of published articles), citations and awards (e.g. Nobel laureates).

Teaching: the collection of student feedback through national surveys and the report of the students' faculties.

Academic development: institutions' efforts to improve the learning experience of students outside the classroom. For example, the number of hours the academic faculty spends each week on students to discuss assignments, the availability of academic learning centers for students, as well as teaching and research opportunities.

Employability: the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team, to hold presentations, to manage people and projects. Common indicators in this area are employer surveys, graduate employment rates and career service support.

Internationalization: the percentage of international students and staff, the number of exchange students arriving and departing, the number of nationalities represented in the student body.

Facilities: what to expect from university experience such as sports, IT, library and medical facilities, as well as the number of student clubs.

Online education: examines various indicators such as student services and technology, student faculty involvement, student interaction, commitment to online and online reputation. 'university.

Social responsibility: measures the seriousness with which a university takes on its obligations towards society by investing in the local community, as well as in charity work and in the event of a catastrophe.

Innovation: the result of university activities and the results for economics, society and culture have become increasingly relevant for universities.

Art and culture: effective indicators are the number of concerts and exhibitions organized by the institution, the number of cultural credits and awards and cultural investments.

Inclusiveness: the accessibility of the university to students, in particular scholarships, access for the disabled, gender balance and low-income awareness.

Here are the 10 best universities in the world

For the ninth consecutive year, first in the standings we see MIT , Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, followed by Stanford and Harvard. The California Institute of Technology rises by one position, while in fifth place we find the University of Oxford, first among the European universities. ETH Zurich is confirmed in sixth position, followed by the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London. The University of Chicago rises to ninth place and at the bottom we find University College London.

And where is Italy at?

The Politecnico di Milano , one of the most important technical universities in Europe and the largest Italian university in Engineering, Architecture and Design, earns 12 positions compared to last year, thus rising to 137 th position and remains the best Italian university for the sixth consecutive year.

Second place for the University of Bologna , which wins the 160 th place in the global ranking. Founded in 1088, it is the oldest university in the world and was focused on students while attracting prominent personalities from science and the arts. The caliber of his graduates, his internationally renowned teachers and his pursuit of quality give him a competitive advantage, especially in the job market.

Third among the Italians the University of Rome La Sapienza which rises by 32 positions thus arriving at 171 th place in the world. La Sapienza, founded in 1303 by Pope Boniface VIII, is one of the oldest universities in the world and has constantly played a significant role in Italian history.

The ranking

1. Politecnico di Milano (location 137) Total score: 52. 4; Academic reputation: 67; Reputation of the employer: 82. 6; Student / Faculty: 5.3; Quotations by faculty: 55. 9; International faculty: 46. 4; International students: 49 .6.

2. University of Bologna – UNIBO (position 160) Total score: 48.2; Academic reputation: 79. 6; Reputation of employer: 46. 4; Student / Faculty: 4.7; Quotes by faculty: 46. 3; International faculty: 12. 1; International students: 11. 9

3. Sapienza – University of Rome (location 171) Total score: 46. 1; Academic reputation: 78. 4; Reputation of employer: 33. 8; Student / Faculty: 5.1; Quotes by faculty: 46. 3; International faculty: 4.8; International students: 10. 5

4. University of Padua – UNIPD (location 216) Total score: 40. 6; Academic reputation: 59. 4; Reputation of employer: 35. 6; Student / Faculty: 11. 1; Quotes by faculty: 49 9; International faculty: 10. 9; International students: 5.9

5. University of Milan (location 301) Total score: 34.2; Academic reputation: 51. 9; Reputation of employer: 21. 4; Student / Faculty: 8; Quotes by faculty: 43. 4; International faculty: 9.6; International students: 7.4

6. Polytechnic University of Turin (location 308) Total score: 33. 5; Academic reputation: 37. 5; Reputation of employer: 52 .7; Student / Faculty: 3.1; Quotes by faculty: 52. 1; International faculty: 4; International students: 35. 6

7. University of Pisa (location 383 ) Total score: 28. 7; Academic reputation: 42. 6; Reputation of employer: 18. 1; Student / Faculty: 9.5; Quotes by faculty: 36.2; International faculty: 5.9; International students: 4.9

8. University of Naples Federico II (location 392) Total score: 28. 4; Academic reputation: 33. 9; Reputation of employer: 13. 9; Student / Faculty: 5.9; Quotations by faculty: 59. 7; International faculty: 2.8; International students: 1.1

9. Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (location 392) Total score: 28. 4; Academic reputation: 3.9; Reputation of employer: 1.6; Student / Faculty: 99. 6; Quotes by faculty: 31. 3; International faculty: 2.6; International students: 4

10. University of Trento (location 403) Total score: 27, 9; Academic reputation: .) 5; Reputation of employer: 11. 8; Student / Faculty: 15. 7; Quotations by faculty: 54. 7 ; International faculty: 24. 4; International students: 6.

