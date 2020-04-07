the-tourism-crisis:-holiday-bonuses-and-a-“manifesto”-to-start-again-from-italy

According to the “ Economic Impact Report ” of WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council) in 2019 tourism contributed to the world domestic product for 8.9 trillion dollars (10, 3%), offers 330 millions of jobs and in the last 5 years he managed to generate a quarter of all new jobs. Important numbers that increase the worldwide concern for the sector. Always the WTTC estimates that they are 75 million workers in the sector at immediate risk and hopes that the G 20 take important initiatives worldwide to ensure that tourism plays a fundamental role in the post coronavirus revival.

Also in Italy – where the tourism sector represents the 14, 9% of the national GDP (equivalent to 234, 2 billion euros) and employs 3.5 million people – attention and concern are high. On April 6, tour operators, travel agencies and event organizers joined in an appeal by launching a « Tourism Manifesto . ” The associations ASTOI Confindustria Viaggi (which represents the 90% of the tour operating in Italy), FTO (which brings together the world of tourism distribution with independent networks and agencies and other segments of the sector) and important operators in the sector, united under the hashtag #ripartiamodallitalia have asked the government for help, in particular by setting up an extraordinary fund of support organized through 0 rate loans and non-repayable loans, the extension of the cash in derogation and the creation of Holiday Coupons to be used for the summer season .

«This is a time when nobody can make predictions» says Franco Gattinoni , Vice President of FTO, “But in tourism we have to evaluate even longer recovery times, because the question is not only when we return to the office, it is when we can return to send people on vacation”. He continues: «Organized tourism has already assessed a loss of 75% of turnover for the year 2020. But if we also skip the summer season, to even only a part, how many of the 13. 000 will companies like travel agencies, event agencies and tour operators, including cruise passengers, be able to make it to the end of the year? This is why we are asking for important help from the government “.

“With the hashtag #ripartiamodallitalia we want to focus attention on our country”, comments Pier Ezhaya ASTOI Managing Director and TO Director of the Alpitour Group , «Not only because travel will start again within national borders, but because it is important to support our companies. The fund to help the realities of the tourism sector that we ask the government is a fundamental point. The other proposal is that of a “holiday bonus” or the possibility that the government issues a bonus per family which could be 200 – 300 euros to spend in Italian facilities. An idea that allows you to achieve two goals, the first is to give Italians a moment of serenity, the second is to restart the sector. It is a theme that appeals to institutions, let's see if we will find the balance to achieve it “.

«The collection of signatures that we started ( on the change.org website, ed ) »Continues Pier Ezhaya , is also collecting plague memberships, from Isabella Ferrari and Valentina Lavazza to Francesca and Santo Versace, but it is an appeal to all people who see tourism as a cultural and social value as well as an economic one. Tourism is a balm for the soul, it is the cities of art, museums, landscapes. It is the beautiful part of the time we live in. “