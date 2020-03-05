the-“true-or-false”-of-fashion

Was the god of shoes, Christian Louboutin really the first to think of an all-red sole? And is it true that Monsieur Dior hid a secret between the edges of his wonderful skirts? Did Meghan Markle really dare a look that would make Her Highness The Queen overturn? Are rhinestones named after their inventor? Is there really a bizarre animal that looks like Kaiser Karl ? Try to think about it: do you know the answers to these quizzes?

READ ALSO

From Louis Vuitton to Gucci, when the show is theatrical

You will discover many bizarre things , browsing our curious gallery: a concentrate of information and goodies.

You may have already heard of some of them. Others, however, also escape many insiders, but the beauty is just that: test yourself and remember that even the most experienced fashionists never stop learning !

PS If you are arachnophobic, jump directly to the second question.