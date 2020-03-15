the-truth-about-the-relationship-between-queen-elizabeth-and-her-sister-margaret

Another confession, entrusted to the pages of a book. Anne Gleconner , lady of the court of the Princess Margaret , collected her own autobiography memories . Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown he documented the thirty years spent in the service of the crown, revealing, among the pages of his book, the nuances of the relationship that linked Margaret to her best-known sister, the Queen Elizabeth II .

«Margaret ( disappeared in the 2002 , ed ) has always suffered from being less educated than her sister.

The queen had teachers from Eton, Cambridge and Margaret for her never was part of all this. She had a tutor, who taught her to play the piano and speak French. She was very capable and would have liked to have been more rigorously educated “, wrote the Gleconner, 87 years, explaining how Margaret soon understood that the different education would have led the two to see themselves fulfilled different fates.

«He said to me:“ This was the first time I thought or realized that my sister would be queen and that I would not have been part of what she would have done “. I was deeply struck by the awareness of how different their lives would be. ” But awareness has never turned into resentment.

«Margaret has always been deeply loyal to the queen and I think the age difference helped. If they had been closer, it would have been more difficult: there would have been more competition, “wrote Gleconner, explaining how the five years of difference helped the two to develop their own autonomy. Distant but united

