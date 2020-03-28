the-tuft,-giovanni-and-the-barber:-because-sergio-mattarella's-spearhead-conquered-us

It is not the first time that unexpected events have the upper hand over rituals, over a liturgy limited to precise, insurmountable coordinates. It happens, however, that the elements that break that harmony at times cold and institutional transmit more warmth and more truth because they belong to a more intimate sphere , which makes us understand that the person who speaks on the other side of the screen, whether he is the President of the Republic or an international rock star, is human like us, fragile like us, in need of the same reassurances that we crave.

Something that Sergio Mattarella discovers on the evening of 27 March, when the official channels of the Quirinale accidentally publish his speech to the Nation in times of coronavirus forgetting to edit it and to cut those classic fugitive interludes that are often seen in the “making of” of films. The result, needless to say, makes more discussion of the speech itself and Mattarella himself comes out very well.

The runaway of #Mattarella's speech to the nation. I AM FLYING pic.twitter.com/SHo5L2FjOT – Gianni L'Abbate (@giannilabbate) March 27, 2020

In these clippings we see him, in fact, grappling with a fluffy “tuft” that Giovanni Grasso , the communication manager of the Quirinale who would shortly become the idol of the Network, advises the President to settle down: «Eh Giovanni, I'm not going to the barber either» explains Mattarella stroking her hair with her hands and showing that she possesses all that humanity that any Italian never felt so close. Beyond the fact that the President does not really go to the barber, to soften is the tone of the statement , suspended between uncertainty and a subdued giggle that explains that Mattarella's habits have also changed profoundly over the past few weeks, not just ours. The video, however, proceeds by giving us some other unexpected: like the President who stops mid-speech – «Oh Lord, I can't read» -, apologizes to the operator for having to turn the scene over and, above all, insists once again with the good John: “John please choose a position, because if you move I will follow you and distract you”.

Due to a transmission error, the #Quirinale press office sent the wrong file to the media containing some off-air of President Mattarella. Sorry to the media operators and viewers – Quirinale (@Quirinale) March 27, 2020

The mosaic made up of these pieces gives the country two fundamental lessons: lightness and truth. Seeing one of the highest offices of the state in such a private and languid guise is a message more powerful than any speech, especially at a time when the country is facing a state of emergency more serious since the post-war period. Shortly after the gaffe, the official channels of the Quirinale apologize to the Italians for the error to have published the unedited video, but the audience's reaction is surprising: in fact, thousands of users explain that apologies are not needed and that, indeed, they should be thanking the Quirinale for offering such a true portrait of the man who leads the country through the storm and who soon hopes to be able to go out and get his hair cut exactly like us.

READ ALSO

Sergio Mattarella: “Be the Italy of altruism”