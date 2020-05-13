the-united-states-would-like-a-coronavirus-vaccine-first-and-foremost

The Trump administration is about to announce the details of Warp Speed, an operation that allocates almost unlimited resources to develop vaccines for Covid – 19 but only for the United States, between scientific, logistical and ethical doubts

The philosophy of America first at the time of the pandemic global? Develop a solo vaccine against coronavirus , and maybe keep it to yourself, at least at the beginning. In spite of the international efforts of collaboration and sharing of knowledge and resources, the administration of Donald Trump continues with the operation Warp Speed ​​, a plan that allocates almost unlimited resources to select the best candidates anti vaccines – coronaviruses, to produce and distribute them on a large scale at record times . In fact, the goal is to have 300 million doses by January 2021 , but for Americans only . Warp Speed ​​is expected to be officially announced by the White House in the coming days and Science Magazine preview anticipates some details , between skepticism and criticism from several experts.

What is Warp Speed ​​

Warp Speed ​​(which we started talking about in late April, anticipated by Bloomberg News and then confirmed by the President of the United States Donald Trump) is an idea born from the awareness that without one truly heroic effort you will never get a vaccine against the new coronavirus before the second wave , reports to Science Magazine an internal source, a scientist who had permission to speak to the media as long as you remain anonymous. Act quickly (too much?) and with courage (or ruthlessness?), Also contravening the rules of traditional experimentation. Everything, in order to have the first ones 100 million doses of vaccine in November and other 200 million to be distributed in the following two months in the United States.

The first steps have already been taken: the Warp Speed ​​commission has already selected 14 projects of coronavirus vaccine promising for safety profile and large-scale production speed, with the intention of further reducing the list to 8 by July . All Chinese projects have been discarded in advance, although some of them are already being tested on humans. “The idea for us is to choose a diversified portfolio “ of vaccines made with different technologies or platforms, clarifies the anonymous informant, adding that many of the resources are intended to finance the safety and efficacy tests on animals and in parallel put the large-scale production lines , with priority for companies based in the United States. America first , in fact. Although the source is keen to stress that the principle is more that of oxygen masks on airplanes: first make yourself safe, then help others. Therefore it is not excluded that the knowledge and technologies acquired by the United States are shared with the rest of the world, as well as any extra doses produced.

Farewell to a new Manhattan Project?

The appeal of the executive director of the Gavi Alliance Seth Berkley, who hoped for the birth of a new Manhattan Project for a huge global effort of collaboration and sharing of knowledge and resources , therefore seems to have fallen on deaf ears, at least overseas. Also ignored the rumors of some of the world's top vaccine experts, who fear that the Trump administration's operation will go to to compete with the efforts already underway, even with some projects and initiatives made in Us , such as Accelerating Covid – 19 Therapeut Intervent and Vaccines ( Activ) of the National Institute of Health (Nih): there is a risk of replicating projects already in development phase in other parts of the world wasting time and resources.

Then there are criticisms on the scientific front. Several experts interviewed by Science Magazine , primarily Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine and involved in the Activ project of the Nih, believe that there is not really time to collect sufficient efficacy and safety data from here at the end of the year. And they add that distributing an inadequately tested vaccine could have harmful implications on the communication front giving strength to the movements NoVax who claim precisely that often the products launched on the market are not really safe.

Warp Speed, therefore, would have a questionable ethical approach towards both the rest of the world , which at least in the first phase would be excluded from a possible success , both of the American population and, with little evidence of safety and efficacy of products that have not had the time to be tested, it would act as a guinea pig.