the-university-remains-online,-from-cambridge-to-italian-universities

Not only online, but mainly on the web. This is the future, at least for the next academic year, of universities around the world. The first step was taken by the University of Cambridge , among the most prestigious in the world. The first rumors said that all the lessons would be online, the University then specified that the lessons will continue “live” in “small” groups. The most crowded ones will no longer exist, they will be exclusively online.

The lessons will be done live on the web or pre-recorded , otherwise the social distancing will be net.

On the other hand, individual lessons that are one of the pillars of education in Cambridge will be done in person.

These online lessons still change the face and symbols of the universities. They also put students in difficulty who are not ready to pay up to 20 thousand euros of tuition and living expenses away from home. The National Union of Students has already launched a petition to request repayment of tuition fees or cancellation of the repayment of loans which many ask to pay for their studies.

And the Italian universities? They reopened partially. No lessons, no exams and graduation sessions in attendance (only La Sapienza di Roma has opened to this hypothesis since mid-June if the situation allows it). From 4 May to 31 July workshops and libraries are open in which you can take turns and by reservation .

Off-site students have already left the Italian universities and not everyone is able to return. Many have not even started looking for a house for next year because it is not known how it will unfold. Many open days have moved to the web and the entrance tests (the one for Medicine is set for September 3) could be divided for days to distance people.

From September the rectors hope to return at least partially to face-to-face teaching. Programs have been made until 31 January and focus on a mixed teaching . So will certainly do Padua and Turin. However, the president of the Rectors' Conference Ferruccio Resta reiterated that “the university is a community made up of minds, people and relationships”.

The estimates say that the Italian universities could be 35 fewer freshmen. The students most at risk are foreigners and away from home, unable to move and pay high fees. For this reason the government has inserted in the revival decree 200 millions for scholarships. The universities themselves have activated support actions. Luiss in Rome created United for Luiss learning for the awarding of 310 scholarships, the Catholic University of Milan promotes a national online competition for the award of 100 scholarships.

