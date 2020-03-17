the-video-of-the-alla-scala-theater,-in-homage-to-doctors,-nurses-and-health-personnel

What do we miss most by living in quarantine? Because if it is certain that there are many aspects that can be discovered and enhanced, there are many aspects and moments of our “normal” life that we feel the absence of. Art and music is undoubtedly one of these . But a positive message comes to us from the great Milanese theater, the Teatro Alla Scala, which has made a video that fills the heart.

On the music of A Casa, A Casa by Cavalleria Ruticana by Pietro Mascagni and then with La Turandot by Puccini and the Nessun Dorma , to make us feel the exhortation of the « I will win », we enter the life of the Orchestra and the Choir of the Teatro alla Scala . Of each of them that we are used to perceiving as a “group” but that today we see, one by one, in their own homes. «We are preparing for the first chord that we will return to play, sing and listen with you». Here is their dedication to us, in Milan, to Italy and «to all doctors, nurses, health personnel “.

