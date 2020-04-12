the-virologist-ilaria-capua:-«so-our-life-should-adapt-to-covid-19»

The premise of Ilaria Capua , who with the Corriere della Sera tried to answer the questions that the Coronavirus again, it carries with it, it lies in the length of scientific time. “There are many, many things that we do not know and on which many wonder and unfortunately science has long, very long times to get to its relative certainties,” wrote the virologist , who later found space at the University of Florida from the Italian Parliament, recalling how «We don't even know how much the infection has circulated and has widespread in Italy, because sampling is not representative and the procedures are not harmonized “.

Any estimate, therefore, is “intrinsically wrong”. And everything, today, is in understanding how much.

«There is, however, something we know», continued Capua, «We know that physical distancing and personal and public hygiene measures help to flatten the curve, therefore to reduce the speed of contagion. But a flatter curve does not mean blocking the viral spread, it means reducing the viral circulation . So it is clear that the virus will continue to circulate in a “visible” manner – that is, causing clinical cases until herd immunity, natural or vaccinated, is established “. A cure will probably be found. A vaccine will probably arrive by the end of the year. But “We do not know how much there will be or if the Italians will use it, given the precedents,” continued the virologist, underlining what little we are given in uncertainty.

In children, Coronavirus is mostly asymptomatic. In the elderly and people with other comorbidities, it causes the greatest damage. In women, it has the ability to create as many imbalances as it creates in men. Therefore, predicting what to expect next, when normality will be restored, at least in part, is not easy. « Now it is not a question of droplets or masks here. It is a matter of adapting what we know about Covid prevention – 19 to our lives daily to avoid ending up in hospital ourselves and making sure that our loved ones do not end up there. Because the country's priority objective must be to get hospitals back to manageable regimes, and to recover the backlog. We cannot afford another catastrophe with coffins in gyms and the dead who can no longer be counted “.

The streets, therefore, must remain empty and the void filled with new challenges. The work will have to continue on alternative tracks and our entertainment skills will shape the needs of today. “In the absolute certainty that it will be we who will have to adapt to the Coronavirus and not the other way around”.

