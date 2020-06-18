«the-war-between-meghan-and-the-queen-started-four-days-after-the-wedding-with-harry»

The queen Elizabeth II has always tried to keep frictions private within the royal family . But now three books threaten his attempts at confidentiality. In addition to the bomb biography of Harry and Meghan Markle ( Finding freedom , available online worldwide from '11 August ), in addition to the volume Kensington Palace: an Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary to Meghan Markle ( released in May in version ebook) which reveals among other things among other things i reasons why Kate Middleton and Meghan can't stand each other , another book certainly worries His Majesty: Harry and Meghan: The Real Story , signed by royal expert Lady Colin Campbell . In the book, as anticipated in recent days PageSix , Meghan comes described as a woman “ thirsty for fame and success “.



Now Campbell herself, in an interview with the Daily Star , gave a further taste of the explosive contents of the tome which will be released in Great Britain on 25 June . Anticipating that among its pages is revealed one of the background that would be at the roots of the Sussex farewell to the royal family. According to the writer, Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II are at war. And the feud would have “started four days after the wedding with Harry” , during a garden party for the 70 th birthday of Prince Charles . An accident would have « broken the expectations of Queen Elizabeth towards Meghan “.

On the cause of the alleged accident the author she did not “unbutton”, leaving the royal addicted in suspense: “I can't tell you, it's in the book. But I can say that this is something that happened during the first garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 70 th birthday of Prince Charles and his work in charities ». To find out more, we just have to wait for the 25 June.



READ ALSO

Prince Charles (after the coronavirus) and Camilla are back: is the throne closer?

READ ALSO

«William, are you a real prince?», A child asks the Duke of Cambridge

READ ALSO

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall ready for Ascot (but from home)