the-weeknd,-5-reasons-why-“after-hours”-is-the-album-of-the-moment

Twenty-four hours have passed since After Hours saw the light and it was enough for the album, the first that The Weeknd published in the last four years, became record-breaking . After Hours , a composite set of styles and contaminations, has overcome, in the world, the hundred million streams. It has reached number 1 on Apple Music in the ranking of 87 different countries. He has managed to make the Spotify Top 20 his own, in which 14 of the 20 existing positions are occupied by the album tracks.

An album whose success is not only found in music, but in its ability to do something else by itself.

The Weeknd, whose career began in 2011, with autonomous production of three different mixtapes, he knew how to bring together in his record all that fame can bring to a man: suffering, a sense of loneliness that becomes pride, awareness of one's growth, gossip and, with this, the enormity of a musical heritage divided into citations and contaminations.

The Weeknd, in After Hours, sang Elton John and the Eighties, mixed synth sounds with pop harmonies and used the aesthetics of cinema, by Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas , to explain (also) your love with Bella Hadid . It is said, in fact, that most of the tracklist, anticipated in the past months by Blinding Lights and Heartless , is dedicated to the model. What “Sources say that we're done, how would they know? / We're in hell, it's disguised as a paradise with flashing light », sings the Canadian, born Abel Tesfaye, in Too Late , to admit in Snowchild that «She never need a man, she what a man need / So I keep on falling for her daily / We was at Coachella going brazy / Stack a couple Ms like I was Shady / Now I'm in Tribeca like I'm JAY-Z ». «She never needed a man, she is what a man needs / For this I continue to fall in love with her every day / We were at Coachella to party / I accumulated a few million as if I were Shady / Now I'm at Tribeca as JAY-Z. ” And the reference, the magazines, see it all there: in Coachella, in Tribeca, in a transfer of Hadid to The Weeknd's apartment, when Selena Gomez was still not real.

How founded there is, in the (alleged) serenades of the love that was, The Weeknd has been careful not to make it known. But After Hours, with gossip and quotes, with music and a cover splatter, it seems to be all you need to talk about (and listen to).

