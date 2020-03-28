the-windsor,-never-as-isolated-as-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus

The last time we saw the Windsor gathered in full force was on March 9th, when the British royals found themselves in a Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth service. Since then, only a handful of days have passed. But the advance of the coronavirus has changed everything . And British royalty find themselves separated as never before. The Queen Elizabeth II is in self-quarantine with her husband, the Prince Philip , in Windsor Castle .

Carlo and Camilla left Clarence House to move to Birkhall , their estate in the Highlands. And day 25 March Clarence House reported that the Prince of Wales tested positive for the swab. Kate and William are in Norfolk with their children . Not to mention Harry and Meghan , who after the divorce from the crown, and hurry up in London for the last official commitments, returned first to distant Canada and then moved to Los Angeles by surprise, where they now face the pandemic, with the small Archie . Before the coronavirus emergency, the royal family had never been so dismembered.

No one can visit Queen Elizabeth these days. Not even close relatives. Even Andrea of ​​York , who lives a stone's throw from the Windsor estate, and the prince Edward and his wife Sophie , who live in nearby Bagshot, have not seen her for days. « Considering the advanced age and of Prince Philip one cannot take risks », explained a source to the Daily Mail . With Queen Elizabeth and her husband, in Windsor, there are very few people, including Paul Whybrew , the sovereign's favorite waiter, and his personal assistant Angela Kelly .

Although the two are always close to her the queen misses her family . Especially grandchildren and grandchildren. And so, to be able to at least see them, in spite of his 93 years, he is about to complete a further stage of his intense relationship with technology: in the next days will follow an intensive video call course .

