the-wine-born-of-a-challenge:-edition,-five-natives-in-one-glass

Create a leading company in the world of wine known internationally, starting the business without having capital, vineyards, cellars, and also producing an award-winning wine. Difficult? Of course, but you can. Farnese Vini was founded in Ortona in 1994 by a group of entrepreneurs – and dreamers – of wine led by Valentino Sciotti and, in a few years, the company has become a producer of wines in six regions of Southern and Central Italy (approximately 24 million bottles) destined mainly for export to more than 80 countries around the world, also receiving international recognition.

«My father Valentino and his two friends and partners chose an innovative but very difficult business model», says Giulia Sciotti, marketing manager and brand ambassador of Farnese Vini. « Instead of relying on the classic winemaking model, that is, owning a cellar and therefore making wine, they thought that having very large properties was not necessarily synonymous with quality, because on too large soils the vineyards cannot be personally followed by the farmer but entrusted to the care of others , mostly seasonal workers. The peculiarity of our production model is that the wine management remains in the hands of the farmers who own the vineyards – in Abruzzo there are many with small plots – so each of them can transfer the whole his experience in the vineyard, which often knows lives for lives, dedicating a personalized care to each one. It is a sort of leasing: we make contracts with the farmers, who manage the vineyards with the help of our agronomists and winemakers following high quality standards to be respected, after the harvest they give us the grapes and we take care of the production. It is convenient for the owners, because being paid not on the basis of the quantity but on the extension of the vineyard, they do not have to stress to get a lot of grapes, the important thing is that it is of quality “.

At the beginning, the Abruzzo company focused only on the continuation of three types of wine: Montepulciano, Trebbiano and Sangiovese, the three typical vines of the region. “Then, after a few years, a fundamental episode happened for the future of the company, continues Giulia Sciotti . «Coincidentally our Montepulciano ended up in the glass of one of the most important and influential critics in the world of wine, Robert Parker, who tasted it in a Californian restaurant. He was impressed and wrote an article where called it the best Italian wine for value for money and advised, to those who had the opportunity to find it, to stock it. We were a small reality that suddenly became famous.

Other ideals were written about us, which attracted the attention of the well-known English journalist Hugh Johnson: one day he came to visit us in Abruzzo (there was only an office with a cellar) and he pointed out how bizarre he found that in a country like Italy, where autochthonous varieties grow over 1200, everyone thought that the best product that could be obtained was only the fruit of international vines such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot. So he suggested to create a great wine that could transfer the perfect expression of Southern Italy into the bottle, going beyond any denomination “.

One of the partners, Filippo Baccalaro (third generation of winemakers) and Jean-Marc Saboua (third generation of winemakers from Bordeaux), together with the right combination of genius and unruliness, accepted the challenge and after several attempts, finally, in 1999, they created Edition 1 Five natives, blend of Montepulciano, Primitivo, Sangiovese, Negroamaro and Malvasia, vines belonging to two different regions, Abruzzo and Puglia : a table wine, without any denomination, therefore, kept in a simple black bottle. They sent it to Johnson for his opinion, but after a few months, getting no answer, they forgot about it. “Until one day my father received the call from a large importer who wanted to buy all the production of this wine”.

Cinque autochthonous edition, albeit from the table, is the company's top-of-the-range wine, born as a response to the Super Tuscan classics , and was judged to be the “best wine of the 'year ”9 times and has won over 70 gold medals and international trophies, including Wine Spectator Top 100 . It is an ambassador wine from central and southern Italy that has now reached its nineteenth edition, comes out on the market after a year, but ages very well. The original label is blue, but in recent years there has also been a small production of the Edition Collection, with a silk-screened label (Look in the gallery at the top of the technical data sheet and the other new features of the company).

“There is great news this year”, Giulia Sciotti finally reveals. «A new wine whose launch has been postponed due to the cancellation of ProWein and Vinitaly due to Covid: an edition of indigenous white grapes, three vines from different regions: Pecorino to represent the Abruzzo, Fiano for Basilicata and Grillo for Sicily , which for now is on sale exclusively in our Fantini stores, to have a feed back and maybe perfect it. It is a new challenge, perfect to start again “.