the-winners-of-the-sony-world-photography-awards-2020-have-been-announced

The most coveted award, Photographer of the Year , went to Pablo Albarenga . The Uruguayan artist won with the series Seeds of Resistance documenting the resistance of the indigenous people in the Amazon and the close link between the earth and the activists who try to protect it .

The work of Albarenga unfolds in diptychs that flank portraits of activists with aerial shots of the territories put at risk by mining and agricultural exploitation . As Mike Trow, president of the Professionals competition, explained, “this series of images is a powerful visual testimony to how deforestation goes hand in hand with the destruction of communities and peoples.”

This year, restrictions related to the global pandemic prevented the World Photography Organization from holding the usual award ceremony in London , but there was no lack of recognition for Italian photographers in the Professional contest.

Alessandro Gandolfi won in the category Still life with a work that explores the use of robots and artificial intelligence in medicine.

Dione Roach was awarded the second prize in the Creative Photography category with a series that investigates the use of photography at the time of selfies.

Luca Locatelli , already winner last year, placed third this year placed in the Environment category with a work on high tech agro-food systems that seek to reduce the consumption of water and pesticides for sustainable development.

Andrea Staccioli took third place in the Sports category with a diving series created at the World Swimming Championships in Korea in 2019.

The Outstanding Contribution to Photography 2020 went to the printer and publisher Gerhard Steidl . This is the first time that the coveted prize is awarded to someone other than a photographer. Steidl's publishing house has the world's largest catalog of contemporary photography books and has published works by artists such as Nan Goldin, Bruce Davidson, Robert Frank, Berenice Abbott, Robert Adams, Henri Cartier-Bresson.

Photo by voer: © Pablo Albarenga, Seeds of Resistance, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards