theconnectors:-beniamino-barrese,-valentina-cicogna,-francesco-clerici,-letizia-gatti:-the-value-of-a-new-listening

What will we bring with us from the experiences we have lived in quarantine? A sort of «connection», which becomes a new connection, a new way of listening to reconnect with the things that matter .

Faced with the “overdose” of images and entertainment that arose as a reaction to this moment of isolation, the response of the episode of The Connectors animated by the director Beniamino Barrese – his docufilm presented at the Sundance Festival in 2019 « The disappearance of my mother », dedicated to the model and academician Benedetta Barzini – and her guests, Valentina Cicogna, Francesco Clerici, Teresa Letizia Gatti , is a new encounter with important things.

«Because the connections are not valid as such» comments Barrese, «If they are motivated only by distracting ourselves from ourselves then I choose a“ reduction “, only the human relationships that are needed, only the connections of the heart , make films only if they have something to say … And this will have an impact positive also on the environment, which is a theme dear to me “.

The rediscovery of listening, therefore, for example with the local radio created by a neighborhood group which includes the editor Valentina Cicogna “who led us to listen even for hours, without interacting with what was said”. Francesco Clerici , documentary maker, says : «In the sea of ​​information that came, it was almost difficult for us to understand what the reality was to talk about. In the end I made only one video for Al Jazera in which he told exactly what I did not understand inside all this “noise” ».

But the theme of the meeting has also focused on the future of the world of cinema : how professionalism will change with the pandemic, how will be the safety rules to work? And what is the future of the experience of viewing in the theater in front of the depopular streaming platforms?

As told Letizia Gatti , film distributor, the world of cinema in this period has joined in a new and much more careful comparison and now also in an open letter of support for the cinematographic exercise , of its supply chain and of the independent theaters which play a very important role (to be read and signed on the site www.lasci.cloud).

«I wonder if the cinema has not arrived at a transformation that was already taking place and if it is still able to speak with our reality , which today is much more liquid because there are many contents, we use the internet, we have fun on social media “says Barrese. «I believe that cinema is being tested in the face of the changing demands of the public, and by a different meaning of the narrative, more open and multifaceted. The film is a closed, made and finished system that confronts an audience that needs to interact more today, “he says. “ The room however puts you in a condition of listening, from start to finish . What other space puts you in that situation? It is a meeting that cannot exist at home », Valentina replies. And Francesco also believes that, although it is true that today we have a wide range and we can see any film at home, perhaps for this reason the experience at the cinema will resist: «The hall will also pass this test because it remains a unique experience», he concludes .

Their ideas in the video above, to watch and feel to the end to find out (even to even) what are the five most important things in life.