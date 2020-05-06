theconnectors:-charley-vezza,-stefano-seletti,-fabio-novembre,-valerio-berruti.-the-future-of-design-is-in-connections

Guest, for the first episode of #TheConnectors, is Charley Vezza , creative director of Gufram . It is he who invited, for our virtual chat, three of his friends, important nodes of his network of connections: the architect and designer Fabio Novembre , the visionary entrepreneur Stefano Seletti and the artist Valerio Berruti .

Professionals linked for work and affective matters, they are friends who exchange ideas, projects, thoughts and common life.

«I immediately thought of them», explains Charley Vezza , «because with their different opinions and approaches, they are for me between the most suitable profiles to make a point of the situation on creativity in a broad sense, for their ability to be “connected” with the contemporary and therefore have a particular sensitivity to the future, which then, on the other hand, is precisely what distinguishes the brightest creative minds “.

Together they talked about the relevance of relationships: “For years,” Charley continues, “I argue that you are not going anywhere alone. And the theory that work should never be mixed with friendship is totally obsolete for me “.

It has obviously been mentioned that distance that has been imposed on us, how the people we have chosen to speak with have changed this period and how, orphans this year of the Salone del Mobile , we had to rethink a new possibility of dialogue and meeting, at the basis of the most creative design .

The questions are philosophical: what is really relevant today? What was relevant 20 years ago and what will be tomorrow after what happened? Fabio and Stefano have daughters close or in full swing, Valerio two younger children, what will be really important to them? What will be the desires with which the design and creativity will have to face?

Of this, of the new perception of time and space, of one's changes and of what will be: in the video, there is everything we talked about at # TheConnectors .