theconnectors:-elisa-maino,-mrdanielmakeup,-paola-di-benedetto-and-gabriele-di-martino.-social-media-reflect-the-desire-for-normality

What does it mean to work with social media? And what does it mean to do it now that people are physically distant and find comfort in digital, discovering realities like TikTok and connection tools like video calls? We asked Elisa Maino , who called Mr Daniel Makeup , Paola Di Benedetto and Gabriele Di Martino to talk about it together in this second episode of # TheConnectors .

In which we discussed how this period forced us to test ourselves and review our way of interacting with others , looking for a more human and real side, a little less patinated .

«I have always had a very professional and institutional profile, with a feed populated by the faces of models and characters who showed their makeup. I never appeared “said Mr Daniel Makeup. ” In this period instead I had to start making up myself, I did a lot of direct and I had fun creating a relationship with my followers that I did not have before and which unfortunately I believe will lose once I return to the old routine “.

The same thing happened to Paola Di Benedetto, who convinced by Elisa made her first TikTok and discovered a warmth from the public that she had never tried with Instagram , perhaps because of the easier nature of this app, in which one is much more spontaneous, less laid: «Elisa invited me to try and, to tell the truth, I wasn't not at all convinced. In the end I did a ballet and I had a lot of fun! Not only that: I received a lot of comments and I managed to interact with the followers in a new way, which surprised me positively “.

So a more real image is more appreciated than a glossy one? “Not in absolute terms, but I found out that he likes it, and a lot,” said Gabriele Di Martino . « I made my first photo shoots using Facetime and I was amazed at how much the public appreciated them. It is no coincidence that I also proposed to Elisa and Paola to shoot together in this mode. Of course, the settings and lights are perhaps not the best, but this is what makes these photos so interesting “.

“The built contents are beautiful and necessary, especially for those like me who do a job where the image is fundamental. But the people who follow us must not see us as “idols”, because in fact we are people like them. And in my opinion tools like TikTok, such as direct IG, like the services taken on Facetime, are used to give this taste of reality . I hope, in fact I am convinced, that we will be able to retain a part of this way of expressing ourselves even when we return to our routines, because it is also important for ourselves “, said Elisa Maino . «Often it is from difficult moments that growth opportunities arise».