theconnectors:-imen-jane,-alessandro-tommasi-and-simone-marchetti.-information-restarts-from-simplicity

We live in a hyper-connected world , in which there is less and less time to inform ourselves and sources to draw from more and more. For this, from the media, it is necessary to become aware and a new way of speaking with your readers , to establish a conversation with your community that is not unique.

This is the central point of the conversation that took place between Imen Jane, Alessandro Tommasi and Simone Marchetti within the schedule of talk #TheConnectors by Vanity Fair Italia: a series of virtual conversations to try to understand how connections and relationships between people change.

As in the case of Will, an editorial project founded by Imen Boulahrajane, aka Imen Jane, and his partner Alessandro Tommasi. Imen is an economist and among talented young people under 30 selected by Forbes Italia, while Alessandro has a past as an institutional communicator for Airbnb. Together, they found a new way to talk about complex topics , which are politics, economics and current affairs, through a language simple, visual and immediate .

As Simone Marchetti, director of Vanity Fair pointed out: “In journalism, the ability to solve complexity is increasingly needed” .

