theconnectors,-kein-and-quarantine-seen-from-a-new-perspective

Ideas, inspirations, suggestions from which to start again now. With the aim of looking out onto a new world and, above all, to be renewed according to new visions. In this research we have involved a network of The Connectors, people who experience relationships in an innovative and smart way, artists accustomed to inventing new solutions by putting together creativity and wisdom.

Among the most original ideas, « Quarantine.Reimagined » stands out, the work created exclusively for the Final Stage #TheConnectors by the creatives of Kein , Istanbul's digital magazine founded by Seren Dal and Can Uzuner , and which has become famous for the unique perspective with which he looks at fashion, art, design, as well as politics and culture.

That of Kein is an invitation to connect with a taste of art made through a conversation with the sun, the constant that allows us to view the passage of time, even during the quarantine days.

Following the movements of the sun is in fact the basic idea of ​​”Quarantine.Reimagined”, for the realization of which a community of innovators of fashion, art, entertainment, design – involved by Dal and Uzuner – they produced (separately but simultaneously) artistic works just when human beings were in isolation and the earth began to breathe again.

A choral work, which reflects the idea of ​​ peace , of rebirth and solitude : three words that according to Kein best describe our planet, when human beings have disappeared inside their homes.