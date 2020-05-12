theconnectors:-matteo-baldi,-nicola-antonelli,-jarvis-macchi-and-fabrizio-viacava.-the-shopping-experience-must-be-rethought-on-the-customer

Fashion is one of the sectors that has suffered the most from this pandemic, and which will have to rethink the shopping experience to adapt it to the new rules that the situation imposes on us. How to do it in the best way? We talked about it with Matteo Baldi , consultant for retailers and brands, host of this new episode of # TheConnectors . With him there are Nicola Antonelli of Luisa Via Roma , Jarvis Macchi of Luxottica and Fabrizio Viacava of Etro , with whom we discussed the obligatory developments that the sector is facing.

Taking the opportunity to transform a crisis into an opportunity.

«Quarantine was a powerful push to convince even those who had never made online purchases to experiment with e-commerce» says Jarvis Macchi . «When we go back to opening the physical stores, then we will have to completely rethink the approach: it will be to focus more on customer needs, providing more exclusive assistance , perhaps working by appointment , allowing the customer to enjoy the shop with peace of mind “.

A treatment that winks at that offered by luxury brands, so the customer has always been at the center of the shopping experience. For these brands, but not only for them, the challenge will be to give human value also to the digital experience , as Fabrizio Viacava recounts , which also focuses on the theme of privacy : «For years it has not been a priority and instead now we realize that for people it is fundamental. We will have to take this into account: brands must also protect customers in this sense “.

For a retailer like LuisaViaRoma, digital has always been a priority and now it reaps the benefits. In their Florentine shop the touch screens were already part of the design and purchase experience from 2008, so all that remains is to understand how to combine technology with the human side which is the value added to the physical store. “We are working to find out if videocalls with the sales assistant who shows the shop on video and guides the customer in the selection and purchase of the garments could be a solution” says Nicola Antonelli . «And then we want, as always, to explore new worlds. A few days ago we launched an augmented reality game in which you can dress your avatar after customizing it and then buying those same clothes. We were already working on it and we didn't think we had to launch it like this running but surely gaming is one of the most interesting panoramas and we are on the front line “.

Finally, virtual reality will also be one of the keys to the processes behind the organization of events, which have always been part of the fashion experience, as Matteo Baldi recalls . «There are many products that need an emotional outline, because the customer buys a dream. The challenge will therefore be to be able to recreate through technology a whole series of experiences that contributed to the story of the product making that product so desirable “.

READ ALSO

The Connectors