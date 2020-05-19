theconnectors,-matteo-ward-and-the-t-shirt-that-«recomposes-the-fragmentation-of-the-present»

What will it be? How will we manage to create a new world from now on? We asked it to a network of The Connectors, to those who live relationships in an innovative and smart way, to those who are used to inventing new solutions by putting together creativity and wisdom.

Each of them was invited to give us an idea to start from and among these Matteo Ward , co-founder of Wråd , the startup born in 2015 to promote a new development model for fashion, based on the circular economy that gives a second life to the discard of pencils, he proposed one looking at the “disconnection” of fashion and focusing on three dimensions: individual , society , environment , the three interdependent floors from which fashion has increasingly moved away.

«It is time to tell the truth and take note of it, to change. It's time to reconnect and fashion must be a tool through which to do it. The new era begins with all of us, “says Ward.

The result is the creation of a special t-shirt that represents the means of connection, or the Wråd Graphi-Tee endorsed by Perpetua , whose gray tone derives from the recovery of graphite waste in a process that re-imagined an ancient dyeing tradition and innovated it in a circular key.

Wråd Graphi-Tee endorsed by Perpetua was first broken down into 7 pieces bearing a question to understand how to reconnect our present always more fragmented and then recomposed to form a new vision shared with the responses of 7 people and realities in the sector – Tina Kunakey, Marina Testino, IED Milan, Roberta Valentini, Mick Odelli, Alessandro Moretti and our WRÅD team. The 7 pieces sewn together give shape to a new TEE vehicle of a message resulting from the connection of 7 different visions, complementary and united in their diversity by a common desire: to reconnect fashion with the real needs of humanity.

Project and video credits: WRÅD, Perpetua, Alvise Bortolato, Vida Diba, Gaia Chiementin, Alice Fortuna Reality and people involved: Tina Kunakey, Marina Testino, Roberta Valentini, Mick Odelli, Alessandro Moretti, IED Milan – Fashion Sustainability.